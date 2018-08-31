Megan Barnes (center), North Saanich resident, won gold in the U17 women’s Omnium at the Westshore Velodrome for the 2018 Provincial Track Championships. (Photo courtesy of Sherry Barnes)

Provincials track cycling championships held at Westshore Velodrome

Elite men’s and women’s omnium event won by Victoria locals

The B.C. Track Cycling Championships took place at the Westshore Velodrome at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood recently.

The weather held for the event and Ian Phillips, a member of the Greater Victoria Velodrome Association, said it was nice to see young and elite riders all competing at the same event.

The toughest part for any rider was the mental aspect, Phillips said, noting some riders competed in eight races per day between sprints, distances, heats, semifinals and finals.

RELATED: Rider seeks redemption at provincial track championships

Greater Victoria was well represented at provincials, with 38 athletes competing, from elite men and women to U13 boys and girls.

The winners in the elite divisions in the events are listed.

Team sprint – elite men Erik Diertens, Amiel Flett-Brown and Chris Macleod, elite women Zoe Saccio and Jenna Nestman

Madison – elite men Jacob Rubuliak and Brendan Cowley, elite women Brenna Pauly and Holly Simonson

Flying 200 – elite men Keith Bruneau, elite women Zoe Saccio

Omnium – elite women Holly Simonson, elite men Chris Macleod

Keirin – elite men John Wilcox, elite women Jenna Nestman

Time trial – elite men John Wilcox, elite women Jenna Nestman

Sprint tournament – elite men Keith Bruneau, elite women Jenna Nestman, para elite men Ryan Arbuckle

Individual pursuit – elite men Dylan Davies, elite women Callie Swan

