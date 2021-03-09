Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, centre, poses with Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers with the Championship trophy after winning the 2019 Canadian Open golf championship in Ancaster, Ont., on Sunday, June 9, 2019. The 2021 Canadian Open is set to be cancelled because of COVID-19 border restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, centre, poses with Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers with the Championship trophy after winning the 2019 Canadian Open golf championship in Ancaster, Ont., on Sunday, June 9, 2019. The 2021 Canadian Open is set to be cancelled because of COVID-19 border restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

RBC Canadian Open cancelled for second year in a row

The Canadian national men’s golf championship was also cancelled in 2020 because of travel restrictions

The RBC Canadian Open has been cancelled for the second straight year.

Golf Canada made the announcement on Tuesday morning due to logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian national men’s golf championship was also cancelled in 2020 because of travel restrictions.

The Canadian Open was scheduled for June 7-13 at St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Toronto.

St. George’s was set to host the 2020 edition of the tournament before it was cancelled and then agreed to host this year’s PGA Tour event as well.

The CP Women’s Open, Canada’s women’s championship, is still scheduled for Aug. 26-29 at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusGolf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Captain Clutch: Horvat nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Habs 2-1

Just Posted

People are invited to comment on proposed safety improvements to the Pat Bay Highway (Highway 17) northbound at Keating Cross Road until March 24. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Advocacy group calls for full interchange at Central Saanich’s Keating Cross Road

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria calls chosen solution ‘half a solution’

Cecilia Dick, cultural tourism supervisor for the Songhees Nation, stands at the top of Beacon Hill Loop in Meeqan, one of 12 significant cultural sites along the new Songhees Indigenous Marine Trail. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Songhees marine trail celebrates living history of Lekwungen people

Provincial funding boosts 12-stop marine tourism program set to open in 2022

The City of Colwood recently allocated up to $488,000 from the Affordable Housing Reserve Fund towards supporting the redevelopment of Colwood Lodge. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Colwood pitches up to $488,000 towards affordable housing project

Colwood Lodge to be redeveloped into 15-storey building

Friends have identified the man killed in Friday’s shooting in Metchosin as Shane Wilson. (Shane Wilson/Facebook)
Investigation continues into Metchosin shooting death

Man killed on Sooke Road Friday night identified by friends

Fire Chief Darren Hughes, right, pulls the old Firemans Park sign off ahead of the parks name change. The new sign for Firefighters Park is coming. (Oak Bay Fire Department Twitter)
Oak Bay changes the name of Fireman’s Park

New sign for Firefighter’s Park on the way

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
About 15,000 COVID-19 shots booked on Day 1 in B.C., more than half in Fraser Health

The ministry says only 369 bookings were made in Vancouver Coastal Health

Montreal Canadiens right wing Paul Byron (41) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Captain Clutch: Horvat nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Habs 2-1

Vancouver, Montreal tangle again on Wednesday

(BC SPCA)
Is it safe to give your dog some peanut butter? Not always, BC SPCA warns

Some commercial peanut butter ingredients can be harmful to dogs

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.
21-year-old motorbike rider dies after crash with ATV on Nanaimo back road

Incident happened Sunday afternoon near Boomerang Lake

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

A special committee has been appointed to look at reforming B.C.’s police act and is inviting the public to make submissions until April 30, 2021. (Black Press media file)
Have thoughts on B.C.’s review of the provincial Police Act?

Submissions will be accepted until April 30

Parents and children enjoy Family Day as they take to the ice on a home made ice rink in a city park in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Restrictions meant to stem the spread of COVID-19 are easing in parts of Ontario and Quebec and all of New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
U.S. issues advice to those fully vaccinated, but no shift in Canada yet

Americans who have waited two weeks since their second required shot can spend time with other immunized people

Most Read