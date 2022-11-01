Katalyna Low and sister Allegra line up with the Esquimalt Speed Skating Club during a training session at Archie Browning Sports Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Regional speed skaters to compete in Esquimalt this weekend

Speed skaters are gathering for a meet in Esquimalt Saturday

As many as 50 speed skaters will be racing around the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt this weekend.

An Esquimalt interclub short track meet is taking place Saturday from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It gives skaters a chance to improve and have fun,” Esquimalt Speed Skating Club president and coach Ian Scott said. “We gain interest from people who might not have noticed that there’s speed skating in the community every time we host a competition. We are really open to having new skaters come out and give it a try and join our exciting sport.”

The meet will include kids learning to skate and competitive adults from Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

“Competition is a part of the fun of speed skating,” Scott added. “It gives you an environment to test your skills further than you do at practice. It’s especially important for our local club to not have to travel to the Lower Mainland for a competition. We hope there are many more to come.”

The Esquimalt Speed Skating Club was able to upgrade its mats and host competitions after fundraising and receiving a B.C. Community Gaming Grant.

The club runs sessions from September to March every year.

