Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes reaches for the puck as it bounces off the glass after being shot around the boards during first period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes reaches for the puck as it bounces off the glass after being shot around the boards during first period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Reports: Canucks sign stars Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes to new deals

Pettersson reportedly gets a 3-year deal, Hughes signs for six

The Vancouver Canucks have signed restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes to new contracts, according to multiple media reports.

Pettersson reportedly signed a three-year deal worth US$7.35 million a year, while reports say Hughes signed for six years at $7.85 million a year.

The deals have yet to be confirmed by the Canucks.

Pettersson quickly earned a reputation as a dynamic, high-scoring forward after entering the league in 2018 but a hyperextended wrist limited the 22-year-old to just 26 appearances and 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) last season.

Hughes, 21, is known as a speedy play maker but struggled at times last year, tallying 41 points (three goals, 38 assists) in 56 games.

News of the deals comes more than a week after the Canucks opened training camp in Abbotsford, B.C.

—The Canadian Press

NHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
Saanich Predators to play first home game at Pearkes
Next story
Pacific FC last Canadian Premier League team to require fans to be vaccinated

Just Posted

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP arrested three men for refusing to wear masks and getting aggressive with others on a BC Ferries sailing bound for Swartz Bay on Sept. 24. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Three men arrested after defying mask mandate, threatening passengers on ferry to Swartz Bay

The Victoria Royals open their regular season on Saturday (Oct. 2) against the Vancouver Giants and for the first time in over 18 months, fans will be in the stands to cheer them on. (Kevin Light/Courtesy Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals welcome back fans at Saturday season opener

50 new self-isolation pods, like the ones used at the old Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre shelter, will be available to Victoria’s unhoused, COVID-positive population by early November. (Courtesy of Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre)
50 new isolation pods coming for Victoria’s unhoused, COVID-positive population

(Black Press Media file photo) Trashure hunt organizers suggest litter hotspots such as Dallas Road, the Songhees Walkway, Galloping Goose or any beach such as Willows Gonzales or Cadboro Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Trade trash for peanut butter and clean up Greater Victoria in one shot