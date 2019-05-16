Tears run down B.C. Lions’ quarterback Travis Lulay’s face as he sits on the sideline after leaving the game with an injury during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver on Friday September 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Retired quarterback Travis Lulay joins B.C. Lions front office

He has been hired as part of its corporate partnerships team

Travis Lulay may have hung up his cleats, but he’s sticking with the B.C. Lions.

The club announced Thursday that the retired quarterback has been hired as part of its corporate partnerships team.

Lulay retired from playing in February after spending his entire 10-year CFL career with the Lions.

The 35-year-old lead the Lions to a Grey Cup in 2011, the same season he was named the league’s most outstanding player, and stands third in club history in passing yards (21,252).

READ MORE: Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay announces his CFL retirement

Team president Rick LeLacheur said in a statement that Lulay brought passion and dedication to the organization as a player and the team is very pleased to have him continue in a new capacity.

Lulay said he’s thankful for the opportunity to stay in orange and black, and looks forward to maintaining and developing relationships with partners.

“I’m fired–up about the opportunity to continue to represent the B.C. Lions, this time on the other side of football,” he said in a statement.

The Lions will begin training camp in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

