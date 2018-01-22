Reynolds, Edward Milne capture titles at Esquimalt hoops tournament

Esquimalt Dockers’ Quincy Webster (23) and Spectrum’s Gabriel Magno reach for a rebound during opening game action at the Esquimalt Firefighters basketball tournament Thursday. The Thunder won this game 54-36 but lost Saturday’s final 61-40 to Reynolds. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

The Esquimalt Dockers gave their home court fans something to cheer for Saturday, but lost a close game to Glenlyon Norfolk in the third-fourth place game at the Esquimalt Firefighters basketball tournament.

Edward Milne beat Ladysmith in the final and the Dockers’ Ella Heaman was named to the tournament all-star team.

Meanwhile, the Dockers senior boys lost to Spectrum, Alberni and Oak Bay B in their draw. Reynolds downed Spectrum 61-40 in the boys final.

Moe Mohammed from Reynolds was chosen the tournament most valuable player, while teammate Jonathan Martens was named defensive MVP. All-stars included Takeshi Croke and Vlad Gaspar from Reynolds, Reggie Tonlion from Spectrum, Matt Geng with Mount Douglas and Brennan Pletsch from Royal Bay.

The Esquimalt Firefighters charitable association donated $3,500 to the school to help run the event and cover costs for players who might not be able to afford to travel with the teams.

This week the Dockers senior girls host Glenlyon Norfolk in league play on Tuesday (5:45 p.m. tipoff), while the senior boys head to Reynolds on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Edward Milne Wolverines, senior girls champions at the Esquimalt Firefighters basketball tournament at Esquimalt High. Photo contributed