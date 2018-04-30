Reynolds top the table heading into Ryan Cup city playoffs

Roadrunners look to continue undefeated run against Claremont

The undefeated Reynolds Roadrunners soccer girls soccer team established themselves as the class of the Lower Island AAA high school level with a 4-0 win against the Oak Bay Breakers on Thursday at the Braefoot Turf.

Reynolds go into Thursday’s Ryan Cup quarterfinals as a key contender having won all five games without giving up a goal.

Annie Kind, Ballantyne McCallum and Cecilia Way (two) scored for Reynolds on Tuesday.

The Roadrunners have outscored their Lower Island opponents 19-0. Only the Stelly’s Stingers (2-2-1) managed to give up one goal while Oak Bay now falls to 3-1.

In the final AAA regular season matches on Tuesday, Reynolds visit the Claremont Spartans, Mount Douglas Rams visit Oak Bay, and Stelly’s visit Spectrum, while at the A/AA level Lambrick visits Parkland, Esquimalt visit first-place Saint Michaels University.

With a win Tuesday Claremont (4-1), which has 12 points, could tie Reynolds in the standings and take first by way of defeating Reynolds.

 

Oak Bay Breakers goalkeeper Libby Hogg picks up the ball against the Reynolds Roadrunners during the AAA Lower Island league game on Thursday at Braefoot. Reynolds won 4-0 to take first in the standings. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Reynolds Roadrunners player Haleigh Bodner chases down a loose ball against Oak Bay Breakers players Mimi deVette, left, and Presley Rangel, right, during the AAA Lower Island league game on Thursday at Braefoot. Reynolds won 4-0 to take first in the standings. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Reynolds Roadrunner Cecilia Way (No. 16) celebrates her goal with Emily Reddy as Reynolds takes a 3-0 lead over Oak Bay on April 26 at the Braefoot Turf. Reynolds remains the only undefeated team in senior girls AAA soccer this season. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Reynolds Roadrunner Cecilia Way (No. 16) celebrates her goal with Emily Reddy as Reynolds takes a 3-0 lead over Oak Bay on April 26 at the Braefoot Turf. Reynolds remains the only undefeated team in senior girls AAA soccer this season. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Previous story
NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Just Posted

Competition is tough: brand specialist offers advice at Victoria construction conference

Terry O’Reilly says the biggest trick is to zig when others zag

Victoria dance school promoting Punjabi culture through bhangra

Dancers of all ages will mark Shan-e-Punjab’s 25th anniversary with Vaisakhi show May 5 at UVic

Cirque du Soleil coming to Victoria

The show ‘Corteo’ will be coming to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

Morning crash in Oak Bay costs driver $782 and his mom’s car

The driver was ultimately issued another 90-day roadside prohibition in his own name

Saanich Archives pieces together memories of First World War

Volunteers are needed to help complete a World War One commemorative project as the centenary of Armistice Day approaches

McKenzie kids craft big business with small items

Elementary holds entrepreneur fair

Reynolds top the table heading into Ryan Cup city playoffs

Roadrunners look to continue undefeated run against Claremont

BC Wildfire Service warns of overwintering fire potential

Public asked to report any wildfire or smoke

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Tampa Bay looks to even the series tonight against David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins

McHappy Day coming up this week in B.C.

One dollar from every Happy Meal, Big Mac or hot beverage will help charities across the province

Trump gives thumbs-down to White House Correspondent’s Dinner comic

For the second straight year Trump skipped the event with the White House Press Corps.

South Korea to remove propaganda loudspeakers at border

South Korea said it will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the tense border with North Korea.

‘In Toronto … we don’t run away:’ thousands mourn van attack victims at vigil

Politicians and religious leaders joined mourners in Toronto to remember those killed and injured

RCMP say three boys killed in Manitoba by alleged drunk driver

A 13-year-old and two 11-year-olds were hit by a vehicle with five people in it around 10:30 p.m., RCMP said.

Most Read

  • Reynolds top the table heading into Ryan Cup city playoffs

    Roadrunners look to continue undefeated run against Claremont

  • NHL playoffs weekly roundup

    Tampa Bay looks to even the series tonight against David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins