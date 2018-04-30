Reynolds top the table heading into Ryan Cup city playoffs

The undefeated Reynolds Roadrunners soccer girls soccer team established themselves as the class of the Lower Island AAA high school level with a 4-0 win against the Oak Bay Breakers on Thursday at the Braefoot Turf.

Reynolds go into Thursday’s Ryan Cup quarterfinals as a key contender having won all five games without giving up a goal.

Annie Kind, Ballantyne McCallum and Cecilia Way (two) scored for Reynolds on Tuesday.

The Roadrunners have outscored their Lower Island opponents 19-0. Only the Stelly’s Stingers (2-2-1) managed to give up one goal while Oak Bay now falls to 3-1.

In the final AAA regular season matches on Tuesday, Reynolds visit the Claremont Spartans, Mount Douglas Rams visit Oak Bay, and Stelly’s visit Spectrum, while at the A/AA level Lambrick visits Parkland, Esquimalt visit first-place Saint Michaels University.

With a win Tuesday Claremont (4-1), which has 12 points, could tie Reynolds in the standings and take first by way of defeating Reynolds.

Oak Bay Breakers goalkeeper Libby Hogg picks up the ball against the Reynolds Roadrunners during the AAA Lower Island league game on Thursday at Braefoot. Reynolds won 4-0 to take first in the standings. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Reynolds Roadrunners player Haleigh Bodner chases down a loose ball against Oak Bay Breakers players Mimi deVette, left, and Presley Rangel, right, during the AAA Lower Island league game on Thursday at Braefoot. Reynolds won 4-0 to take first in the standings. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Reynolds Roadrunner Cecilia Way (No. 16) celebrates her goal with Emily Reddy as Reynolds takes a 3-0 lead over Oak Bay on April 26 at the Braefoot Turf. Reynolds remains the only undefeated team in senior girls AAA soccer this season. Travis Paterson/News Staff