Rookie boxer gains new self-confidence

Alright amigos, raise a glass or an eyebrow because believe it or not, I’ve made it halfway through this all-female boxing challenge (Emphasis on challenge).

It’s been quite the journey so far, and I’m here to fill you in on all the sweaty details.

I’m happy I started this challenge when I did, because it allowed me to see some big changes in myself that I might not have seen otherwise.

I have always been an active person, spending most of my childhood and teen years taking part in multiple sports.

But when I got to college, I took a tumble during arguably the most intense game of dodge-ball intramurals this entire nation has ever seen, and tore my ACL and menisci. A tragic, tragic moment for our team, The Alco-ballics.

I then waddled around for two years waiting for surgery and lost all possible muscle tone, and whatever extra weight was left, I puked off during the intense food poisoning I was blessed with on my trip to India.

The point is, I started this program from scratch; out of shape and weighing about 113 pounds, which I’m pretty sure is lighter than I was in middle school. It was time for me to beef up.

I spoke with my coach, Ellen Connor, to find out her thoughts on how my training has been going, and to see if she’s noticed any changes since I started.

“Physically, you have come a long way. When you first came in, you couldn’t do half of the things you are doing now. But the mental change is where I’ve noticed the biggest difference.” she said.

“When you first started this challenge I thought you were this shy, hesitant girl and I didn’t know how well it was going to go. But you’ve completely come out of your shell, and have grown as a person from what I can see.”

Following those kind words, I am pleased to let you know that since starting boxing, I have gained about seven pounds. That’s right. Seven.

This is a big deal for me, because it’s the first time I’ve ever noticed a change in my body that wasn’t a decline. The progress has been slow, but it’s great to see that all of this Darth Vadar breathing is actually paying off.

I’ve got some serious buns rising in my bicep ovens, baby.

And though the physical changes are exciting and motivating, I think the more prominent change I’ve noticed has been in my mentality.

Before I started boxing, I had a lot less confidence and was way too hard on myself all the time. Classic girl move.

I wasn’t going to join this challenge because I didn’t think I was strong enough to make it through.

But I can say now, that I’m sure glad I did. I’m even highly considering fighting at the all-female card in April, which is something I never thought in a million years I would do.

I have better self-image, am less stressed, I feel stronger and more powerful, and I don’t make excuses for myself anymore. I love and believe in myself more than I ever have, and it’s all thanks to boxing.

Forget Killer, you might as well call me Floyd Mayweather with all the self-confidence I’ve got going in this article. I’M UNSTOPPABLE.

If you would like to join me on this wild expedition of trying to look like an Arnold Schwarzenegger/Jane Fonda love child, contact the Sooke Boxing Club at 250-642-4941.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I must go home and flex in the mirror until this self-absorption wears off, or until I go unconscious. Whichever comes first.

Dawn (Killer) Gibson will write every other week on her exploits at the Sooke Boxing Club.