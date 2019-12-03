Former Vancouver Canucks player Alex Burrows takes part in a ceremonial puck drop with Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat (53) and Ottawa Senators centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) prior to the first period in Vancouver, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Burrows was inducted into the Vancouver Canucks Ring of Honour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

VANCOUVER — Forward Antoine Roussel scored in his first game back after being sidelined for eight months with an injury as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 Tuesday night.

Zack MacEwen also collected his first NHL goal in his 11th career game for Vancouver (14-11-4).

Other Vancouver goals came from Tanner Pearson, Elias Pettersson and Oscar Fantenberg. Chris Tanev and Adam Gaudette each had two assists for the Canucks who are 5-8-2 in their last 15 games.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Tyler Ennis scored for the Senators (11-16-1) who lost their fifth consecutive game.

Canuck goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped 40 shots.

Anders Nilsson lasted just one period in goal for Ottawa, allowing four goals on 15 shots. Marcus Hogberg finished the night with 13 saves.

Prior to the game former Vancouver forward Alex Burrows was the seventh player inducted into the Canucks Ring of Honour. In 12 years as a Canuck, Burrows played 822 games — scoring 193 goals and collecting 384 points.

The Senators outshot Vancouver 16-15 in the first period but trailed 4-0.

Roussel, who underwent ACL surgery in his right knee last March, scored on his first shift. Gaudette stole the puck near centre ice, skated into the Ottawa zone, then passed to Roussel who had an open net with just 1:50 gone in the game.

A turnover set up Pearson’s goal at 4:28. Tanev knocked down a clearing pass at the blue line then found Pearson alone at the side of the net for his eighth of the season.

Pettersson made it 3-0 on a power play at 13:58. Left alone at the side of the net he deflected home a Brock Boeser pass.

MacEwen scored at 17:23, deflecting in a Jordie Benn shot.

READ MORE: NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

The Senators applied pressure in the second period, forcing Demko to make a couple big saves. He stopped Connor Brown on a breakaway and denied Pageau who was left alone in the slot.

Pageau finally scored off a scramble at 11:59.

The Senators scored just 40 seconds into the third period to cut Vancouver’s lead to 4-2 when Ennis deflected a Thomas Chabot shot.

Fantenberg, playing in just his second game as a Canuck, made it 5-2 at 7:34 with a rising shot from the blue line.

NOTES: The Canucks placed defenceman Alex Edler on injured reserved with an upper-body injury… Pettersson played his 100th NHL game… Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom is expected back on Saturday after being granted a leave of absence to attend his father’s funeral in Sweden… Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson could return from injury for Wednesday’s game in Edmonton.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Just Posted

Victoria unveils next phase of bike lane network

The City seeks feedback into new designs for bike lanes proposed for 2020

Traffic backed up on Highway 1 at Tillicum Road due to crash

Saanich police said crash is cleared

Victoria residents overwhelmingly opposed to councillor pay raise

Results from the 2020 draft budget survey are coming to council

Jon and Roy’s Holiday Special always a hot ticket

Multi-act Dec. 6 concert at the Royal virtually sold out, cozy, chill vibe will prevail

Saanich congregations amalgamate to form largest United Church on Vancouver Island

St. Aidan’s and Cadboro Bay United Churches vote to amalgamate

VIDEO: Lawyer says SUV that hit Leila Bui was going 53 km/h at point of impact

Dash-cam footage shows moments just before Saanich girl was struck

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Two arrested after shots fired in North Okanagan

Highway 97 re-opens after a six-hour closure due to a police incident near Falkland

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Most Read