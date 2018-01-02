Ron Drane, 80, leads the Royal Victoria Yacht Club Mini 12 fleet. (Submitted photo)

Royal Victoria Yacht Club sails in 2018

New Year’s Day Mini 12’s tradition marks 30 years

While all of Canada east of Georgia Strait shivered in the intense cold with many events cancelled, members of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club’s Mini 12 fleet enjoyed its 30th year of celebration on New Year’s Day on the water.

Fourteen members took to the boats while another six had good intentions but decided boisterous conditions warranted prudence and observation from the official host boat.

The Mini 12s are a reduced size version of the graceful 12-metre boats used in Americas Cup challenges for many decades. Although similiar in appearance with names such as Illusion or Deception the Mini 12 class are 12 or 13 feet in length and sailed by a single person instead of 69 feet and 13 crew on the Americas Cup versions.

The Mini 12 sailors sit inside the hull, and steer with their feet leaving hands free for sailhandling. The Royal Victoria Yacht Club co-ed sailors, about 35 strong, are mostly in their diamond or platinum years and sail Saturdays from September to April, switching to weekday sailing in the spring and summer. Ample lead ballast in the keel keeps the craft upright, you sometimes get splashed but never capsize.

The club aprés sail get together and potluck for 50 sailors and social members culminates the 20-year New Year’s Day tradition.

For more information visit RVYC.bc.ca/Racing/Racing Fleets/Mini 12.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
From Claremont to Yale, lacrosse program graduating top talent

Just Posted

Bridge span to be installed this month for Victoria’s Johnson Street Bridge

Existing bridge, marine channel closures expected

Victoria mayor Lisa Helps to seek re-election in 2018

Affordability, sustainability, transportation, transit focus of fall election, said Helps

Victoria’s first baby of 2018 a surprise for mom and dad

Hallie Rae Tuit was born at home, in the laundry room

‘Our community love a good mystery’ – GVPL lists favourites of 2017

Jessica Woollard is a communications officer with the Greater Victoria Public Library

Royal Victoria Yacht Club sails in 2018

New Year’s Day Mini 12’s tradition marks 30 years

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

City of Victoria to host emergency preparedness workshops throughout 2018

Program coordinator says each neighbourhood has unique risks and challenges

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Most Read