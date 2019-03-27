Royals edge Blazers to take 2-1 series lead

The Victoria Royals win game three in the first round of the WHL playoffs, taking a 2-1 series lead over the Kamloops Blazers. (Spencer Pickles/News Staff)

A pair of third period goals lifted the Victoria Royals to a 3-2 win over the Kamloops Blazers Tuesday night to give them a two games to one lead in the best-of-seven WHL playoff series.

Carson Miller, Brandon Cutler and Kody McDonald provided the Royals scoring Tuesday night, with Jameson Murray, Tanner Sidaway, Tarun Fizer and Griffen Outhouse collecting assists.

Outhouse made 32 saves on 34 shots in the Victoria net while setting a new franchise record for most career playoff wins at 10.

Miller has scored a goal in all three playoff games so far. He will try to keep his streak alive in Wednesday’s Game 4 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. The puck drops at 7 p.m. The teams return to Victoria Saturday, March 30, for Game 5 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, with the opening faceoff at 7 p.m.