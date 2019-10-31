Royals have crown taken by Rockets in 1-0 defeat

Teams battle again on Nov. 6 in Kelowna

The Victoria Royals had their crown taken by the Kelowna Rockets in a 1-0 defeat last night.

Riding high on Tuesday’s 4-3 win against the Rockets, it looked like the Royals would be able to secure a third consecutive win this season.

The first period was spent waiting for the first goal of the night, and it came from Kelowna’s Nolan Foote, with just over eight minutes left. The period ended at 1-0 for the Rockets, despite more shots on net coming from Victoria.

The second and most of the third period passed without any points for either team. With three minutes left on the clock, the Royals decided to have an empty net and pulled netminder Brock Gould, adding an extra attacker.

But their hopes to tie the game into overtime fell short when the clock ran out.

Wednesday night’s game marks the first time that the Royals have lost with under 20 shots on net since Nov. 26, 2016 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The two teams will face off again in Kelowna on Nov. 6.

The Royals take on the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 2, for Turn Back the Clock ‘90s night at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

