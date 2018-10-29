Royals hit the road after dropping Wheat Kings

Victoria’s next home game is Nov. 9 against the Spokane Chiefs

The Victoria Royals received a two-goal performance from Kaid Oliver and 28 saves from Griffen Outhouse to defeat the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-1 on Saturday night at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Outhouse made his return to the line-up after a two-game absence.

Forward Sean Gulka made his Royals’ debut Saturday night. Gulka was drafted by the Royals 182nd overall (ninth round) in the 2015 Bantam Draft, however had his rights traded to Spokane in November 2017. Gulka tallied two points in eight games over the course of two seasons with Spokane, before having his rights re-acquired by Victoria via trade this week.

