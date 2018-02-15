Victoria Royals forward Tanner Kaspick scored twice in Wednesday’s 7-6 shootout loss to Edmonton at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. The Royals continue their Western Hockey League homestand with games against Red Deer on Friday and Vancouver on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Spencer Pickles/Black Press

Win eludes WHL Royals for second time this week

Victoria opens homestand with 7-6 shootout loss to lowly Edmonton

A goaltender’s duel it was not.

But for fans of wide open hockey, Wednesday’s Western Hockey League contest in Victoria offered a little of everything. In the end, however, it was the Edmonton Oil Kings who went home happiest, scoring a 7-6 shootout victory over the Royals.

Resting No. 1 netminder Griffen Outhouse, the Royals gave 18-year-old prospect Joel Gryzbowski the start in net. Called up from Battlefords of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, where he has a 1.82 goals against average and two shutouts this season, Gryzbowski stopped 21 of 27 Kings shots in regulation and overtime. He gave up two goals in the shootout, including the winner to Tomas Soustal.

Tyler Soy scored the game’s opening goal 1:02 in, giving the Royals their only lead of the game. It was 3-3 after one period and the Kings held a 5-4 lead after two, with Soustal scoring the go-ahead goal at the 14:09 mark.

Tanner Kaspick tied it up for the Royals 2:54 into the third with his second of the game, but Soustal scored the potential game winner with less than four minutes to play.

But with Gyrzbowski pulled for an extra attacker, Noah Gregor scored from Matthew Phillips and Kaspick at the 19:02 mark to ultimately send the game to overtime.

Edmonton, currently tied for last place overall in the WHL, outshot Victoria 2-1 in overtime.

Kaspick and Soy led the Royals with three points each, while other goal scorers included Phillips and Kade Jensen.

After a night off, the Royals host the Red Deer Rebels on Friday and the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, with both ganes starting at 7:05 p.m.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
World Rowing Coastal Championships coming to Sidney

Just Posted

World Rowing Coastal Championships coming to Sidney

Event will make its Canadian and North America debut in October

Millionth Moose Hide pin awarded after Campaign march to B.C. legislature

Efforts aim to raise awareness of and prevent violence against women and children

James Bay seeks input on ‘Complete Streets’ transportation proposal

Victoria’s oldest neighbourhood has unique challenges for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers

Victoria gains a second mayoral candidate for fall election

Fernwood resident Rob Duncan also ran in 2014, in the guise of Changes the Clown

Camosun cooks up support for Transition House

College’s culinary arts program partners with Soup Sisters Victoria to produce fresh and healthy soups

VIDEO: Two people airlifted to hospital after car hits tree on Highway 19A

Car was seen weaving through traffic before clipping another vehicle and losing control

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in Pyeongchang

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Two people airlifted to hospital after car hits tree on Highway 19A

Car was seen weaving through traffic before clipping another vehicle and losing control

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean takes on gender equity portfolio

Newly created parliamentary secretary position has wide range of responsibilities

National Energy Board issues new approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Most Read