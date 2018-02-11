Victoria Royals forward Tanner Kaspick (16) looks for a teammate to pass to as Kelowna defender Libor Zabransky during third-period Western Hockey League action at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Kaspick scored twice, including the winner in overtime, as the Royals won 4-3. Victoria beat the Rockets 6-1 here the night before and the teams meet again in Kelowna on Monday. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Royals making noise as WHL heads toward home stretch

Victoria scores two home wins over front-running Rockets, teams meet in Kelowna Monday

Two hard-fought weekend home wins against arch-rival Kelowna vaulted the Victoria one point ahead of the Rockets for top spot in the Western Hockey League’s B.C. Division.

Tanner Kaspick, who bagged the winner in overtime Saturday on a four-on-three power play to give his team a 4-3 victory, said the intensity of the games will no doubt help the Royals as they head toward the playoffs.

“Experience is something that never hurts come playoff time,” said the 20-year-old centre, who experienced plenty of big post-season games in his time with the Brandon Wheat Kings, who won the WHL title in 2016.

“Often in playoffs you see games like that with high emotion, lots of penalties and lots of momentum shifts in the game, so any time we can get experience in a game like that will provide us value down the road for sure.”

The Royals (34-19-3-1) and Rockets (33-17-4-1) meet again Monday in Kelowna to wind up a rare three-games-in-four nights regular season mini-series.

The Royals, coming off a convincing 6-1 win on Friday night at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, trailed 2-1 after one period last night. After Noah Gregor set up Kaspick for his 19th goal of the season to tie the score late in the second, the Rockets took the lead 8:22 into the third when Connor Bruggen-Cate one-timed a shot from the deep slot to make it 3-2.

RELATED: Royals face critical weekend ahead with three WHL games against Kelowna

On a power play less than two minutes later, however, Gregor took a nifty backhand pass from Matthew Phillips behind the Kelowna net and beat goalie James Porter high to the glove side for his second goal of the game to tie it up again.

Both goalies made clutch saves in the remainder of regulation, but the Royals made Kelowna pay for a tripping penalty 1:29 into overtime to Kyle Topping. Kaspick scored his 20th goal with a one-timed slapshot, finishing off a slick passing play between Dante Hannoun and Tyler Soy, who was celebrating his 21st birthday.

With three games in four nights against the Rockets, who have spent the past six weeks on the Canadian Hockey League’s national top 10 list, it’s a chance for the Royals to show what they can do when faced with a huge challenge, said Victoria head coach Dan Price.

“To play in that real competitive cauldron where it’s fast, and physical and so close and every play matters, it’s great for every player involved in that game,” he said.

He pointed to the work ethic and preparation of all of his players as paying off against Kelowna, noting that the fourth line of Dino Kambeitz, Kade Oliver and Tarun Fizer was arguably the Royals’ best in the third period Saturday.

Kaspick agreed.

“It’s definitely huge for guys like that to step up and to give us the kind of confidence that we can compete with anyone in this league and that we’re a team to look out for,” he said.

Soy led the Royals with a goal and three assists in Friday’s game, while Phillips scored twice and Hannoun had a goal and two helpers. Griffen Outhouse stopped 37 of 38 shots in the Victoria net.

The Royals power play was particularly effective in the two games, scoring five times in 14 opportunities, while Kelowna went one for five.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude
Next story
Crosby hits 400 career goals

Just Posted

Royals making noise as WHL heads toward home stretch

Victoria scores two home wins over front-running Rockets, teams meet in Kelowna Monday

K9 Unit the best job in the world: VicPD handler

New dogs from Germany join the local force

Neighbours lament death of Emily, the iconic Corodova Bay oak tree

Urban development means continued loss of urban tree canopy

Saanich is still grappling with pending pot legalization

Saanich –unlike Victoria – has shown zero tolerance for marijuana retail shops

Nicholson Manufacturing is changing with the times

The Saanich Peninsula is home to many businesses, some well-known, others less… Continue reading

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

Crosby hits 400 career goals

Penguins’ captain becomes 95th player to reach milestone

Petition calls for more air ambulances throughout B.C.

Not enough advanced life support, trauma care advocates say

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes score their first medals in PyeongChang

It was a day of wins in hockey, snowboarding and freestyle skiing

Singing the praises of Victoria volunteer

Peggy Nancarrow still runs music program at the Frederic Ozanam Centre five years after retiring

Most Read