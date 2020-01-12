The Victoria Royals lost 6–5 to the Portland Winterhawks in overtime after a back-and-forth match Saturday night. (Victoria Royals)

VIDEO: Royals narrowly beaten by Winterhawks 6–5 in overtime loss

Victoria hosts Tri-City Americans in back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday

The Royals lost to Portland Winterhawks 6–5 in a nail-biting overtime match Saturday night.

The game began on a positive note when Carson Miller snuck in a goal just two minutes in on a powerplay. But the Winterhawks didn’t wait too long to tie up the score just over three minutes later. Forward Riley Gannon assisted Keanu Derungs to bring the board to 2–1. Notably, this was Gannon’s first goal in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

With the Winterhawks riled up, the second period saw a comeback from Portland as the Winterhawks scored two goals past fresh goalie Adam Evanoff within four minutes. This was the first game Evanoff played for the Royals.

Luckily, the Royals were able to pull off the same move as Portland as Kaid Oliver scored his first goal of the night and Keanu Derungs grabbed his second, bringing the score to 4–3.

The score quickly changed as Portland tied it up once again, leaving it at 4–4 by the end of the second period.

READ MORE: Victoria Grizzlies confirm plans to retire Stanley cup winnet Tyler Bozak’s jersey number

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Royals shock Thunderbirds with 3–1 win

The third period began on a strong note as Kaid Oliver landed his second goal, but the Winterhawks clamped down on the Royals and tied up the score one final time with just over three minutes remaining. In overtime, Portland finished the game with a final goal past the Royals.

The Royals will host the Tri-City Americans on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Wednesday, Jan. 15. Puck drop for both games is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Just Posted

VIDEO: Royals narrowly beaten by Winterhawks 6–5 in overtime loss

Victoria hosts Tri-City Americans in back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday

Vancouver Island’s Anglican bishop retires this spring

Logan McMenamie known for focus on reconciliation, approval of same-sex marriage

See the show, ride in the trucks at Monster Truck Chaos in Victoria

The show takes place Jan. 25 and 26 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Tips to get around years-long waiting lists for local attraction passes at the Greater Victoria Public Library

Some passes have more than 2,000 people on the waitlist

Australian couple staying in Metchosin says fires in their state double the size of Vancouver Island

‘This is a warning,’ said Ross McKinney

Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial service for crash victims

There were dozens of Canadians among the 176 people killed in last Wednesday’s tragedy

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Union blasts local government for getting involved in strike, Port McNeill mayor fires back

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom responded via a five minute long Facebook video.

Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Most Read