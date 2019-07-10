Royals offer ticket pack holders early chance to buy NHL pre-season game tickets

The Victoria Royals are offering super fans a chance to secure seats to see two big time NHL teams go head to head in Victoria.
On Tuesday the Royals announced that all 2019-2020 Royals’ ticket pack holders will have an “exclusive four-day pre-buy period” to buy tickets for the upcoming Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames NHL pre-season game being held at the Save-On-Foods-Memorial Centre in Victoria on Sept. 16.
That offer means all Royals’ full, half-season and fan pack holders who have renewed or placed a deposit for the upcoming 2019-20 WHL season can purchase tickets for the Vancouver vs. Calgary pre-season game between July 22-25, 13 days before the tickets go on sale to the public.
Ticket prices range from $44 to $63.50 depending on seat preference.
The Victoria Royals also extends the offer to anyone who purchases new Royals ticket packages over the next two weeks, offering pack-holders the opportunity to select seats for both Royals games and the pre-season NHL matchup.
For more information and to purchase pre-season tickets, visit victoriaroyals.com.