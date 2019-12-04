Victoria Royals #4 Ralph Jarratt watches as a giant teddy bear lands on teammate #27 Jared Freadrich as bears rained down on the ice during a previous Teddy Bear Toss Night at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Royals start three-game home stand tonight, end with teddy toss

B.C. rival Vancouver Giants in town Wednesday, Seattle hits the ice Friday, Saturday

Three games and a teddy bear toss highlight this week with the Victoria Royals and the fun starts Wednesday.

The Royals sit third in the BC Division and face fourth-place rival Vancouver Giants Wednesday night for the first in a three-game home stand at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

All Wednesday home games are student night, and all high school and post-secondary students (aged 13-plus) who show identification at the box office to purchase a $17 Student Night ticket, qualify for discounts, contests and giveaways.

READ MORE: Victoria Royals

The Royals host the Seattle Thunderbirds, fifth in the US Division, on Friday and Saturday.

The first 2,000 fans through the doors Saturday night will receive 2019-20 Royals’ collectible hockey cards. Royals season tickets, half-season tickets and fan pack tickets get the first crack at the cards from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with the gift and giveaway card.

Also on Saturday is the club’s annual Teddy Bear Toss. Game-goers are encouraged to bring new or gently used teddy bears to toss onto the ice when the Royals score their first goal. The bears are dried, cleaned and donated to numerous local charities including the Salvation Army, the Mustard Seed Street Church and Food Bank, the Pediatric ward at the Victoria General Hospital and more.

Since the Royals’ inaugural season in 2011, the team has collected more than 30,000 teddy bears.

Get tickets in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, by calling 250-220-7777, or online at selectyourtickets.com.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
