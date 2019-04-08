Russell, Tschanz wins Sooke 10K

It was a cool but sunny day for 300 participants taking part in the seventh race of the Island Series – the TriStars Sooke 10K on Sunday.

Andrew Russell and Julia Tschanz were crowned champions in what was the 19th running of this popular event in Sooke.

Russell from the Prairie Inn Harriers, won in 32:03, 20 seconds ahead of Matt Noseworthy, but it was a one-two battle until around seven kilometres when Russell pulled away.

“It was at the base of the last hill, and I worked hard going up it and then let the legs take me downhill,” Russell said afterwards.

Russell also set an age group record in the M35-39 division. Noseworthy finished in 32:23, and third was Nick Walker in 33:41. Top master was Felipe Edora finishing in 35:51.

This was Russell’s third win in the Island Series – he won Cedar 12K and Cobble Hill 10K – and is set to be crowned series champion next week at the final race: the Synergy Health Management Bazan Bay 5K.

After Bazan Bay he will run the TC10K on April 28 and then head to the trails for a series of races culminating in the Finlayson Arm 50K in September.

Tschanz won the women’s race – her second series victory after winning Hatley 8K. She came over the tape in 37 minutes, with Catrin Jones not far behind in 37:37. Third was Dayna Jones with a time of 41 minutes.

Jones won the women’s masters category setting an age group record in the F40-44 division. The old record was set by Nancy Baxendale in 2005 (37:59). Jones is also on track to claim the overall female series award next week in Sidney.

In the club standings, the Prairie Inn Harriers lead with 3,008 points. Second place is Bastion Run Club (2,527 points) and third is Ceevacs Roadrunners (2,239 points).

The final race in the Island Series is Synergy Health Management Bazan Bay 5K this Sunday (April 14). The series awards will be presented after the race.



