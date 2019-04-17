Ryan McCurdy added to Pacific FC’s back line

Canadian Premier League season kicks off in April 28, 2019 against the HFX Wanderers at Westhills Stadium. (Pacific FC)

From one island to another, Ryan McCurdy of Northern Ireland, has been signed as centre back for the Pacific Football Club.

The 28-year-old, born in Belfast, joined the team in March for a trial and has been impressing the coaches ever since.

“We’re happy to have Ryan officially join our team after the hard work he’s put in as a trialist over the past several weeks,” said Michael Silberbauer, head coach for Pacific FC. “He is a great addition to our defence and the team overall.”

In 2017, alongside current teammate Victor Blasco, McCurdy helped capture a national championship for Bill Merriman’s Vancouver Island University Mariners in 2017 and was also named a CCAA National All-Star that year. Captaining the Highlanders of USL League 2 for the 2017 season, McCrudy was also a member of League 1 Ontario’s Kingston Clippers in 2016.

During his first year in Canada McCurdy was an Ontario College Athletic Association all-star for Algonquin College and prior to that he played for Linfield FC U18’s in the Irish Football Association Youth League, winning a Youth League title and Youth League cup.

McCurdy joins 16 players who have been named to Pacific FC’s roster, including Marcel de Jong, Marcus Haber, Kadin Chung, Mark Village, Nolan Wirth, Ben Fisk, Victor Blasco, José Hernandez, Matthew Baldisimo, Terran Campbell, Noah Verhoeven, Alessandro Hojabrpour, Hendrik Starostzik, Lukas MacNaughton, Blake Smith and Issey Nakajima-Farran.

Pacific FC kicks off its inaugural season on April 28 at 4 p.m. against HFX Wanderers at Westhills Sadium.