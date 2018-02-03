Bailey Drinkwalter takes aim at gold in the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops, Feb. 22 to 25.

Saanich archer shooting for gold at the B.C. Winter Games

Recurve archer headed to Kamlooops

When Bailey Drinkwalter first showed up at the Victoria Bowmen Archery Club, it was because her brother had done it first.

“Except at first I went with him but he wasn’t even old enough to join,” Drinkwalter recalled, “but I signed up.”

Six years later, the 14-year-old Spectrum Community School student will represent Saanich and the Island’s Zone 6 district at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops, Feb. 22 to 25. She qualified at a December competition.

Archery is an ancient sport but doesn’t share the same popularity as others. However, at the age of eight, when Drinkwalter was shooting regularly with the club, archery was thrust in the pop-culture spotlight and it resulted in a sudden influx of youth members.

“When the Hunger Games came out we had a lot of kids show up,” she said. “Some stayed for a couple of weeks, some stayed for a couple of years and some are still there.”

Since then, Drinkwalter has become a sharpshooter in her own right. She qualified for the 18-metre distance indoor archery event at the B.C. Winter Games as a recurve archer (there’s also compound or barebow). Outdoor she shoots 40 metres.

To strengthen her young arms, the left-handed shooter uses resistant bands at her Strawberry vale home on the days she isn’t shooting.

“The Games could be scary, I’m not sure what to expect,” Drinkwalter said. “I’ve been to a lot of smaller competitions so… I am looking forward to competing with a lot of new faces, the [youth] archery community is a small community.”

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Just Posted

New housing, community amenities in works for Burnside school site

Plans part of a broader picture for urban village centre for Burnside Gorge

Pioneering surgeon’s legacy lives on in commemorative display at RJH

50 years have passed since Dr. Fouad Ahmed Hamdi performed ground breaking surgery

Victoria man wanted by Interpol

Sebastien Normandin is being sought for attempted murder after ramming a former girlfriend’s car in 2016

Star-studded ‘Home for a Rest’ cover released today in support of Spirit of the West’s John Mann

WATCH: Nearly 50 of Canada’s most celebrated musicians record single in men’s washroom

January was one of wettest months on record for Victoria

City received 117.6 millimetres of rain last month, 125 per cent higher than its average

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn’t start a ‘trade war:’ B.C. premier

Horgan has spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

B.C. Liberals elect new leader today as party rebuilds after 16 years in power

Estimated 60,000 party members were eligible to vote online and by phone to replace Christy Clark

Father of B.C. homicide victim said he knew it was coming

‘I was prepared for yesterday. I had gone through the motions of having my son die like this’

Trevena talks: exclusive interview with the MLA for the North Island

Trevena discussed topics from Christy Clark, to BC Ferries, to the E&N corridor, and fish farms.

Judge admonishes victims’ dad who charged at Nassar in court

The dad who had three daughters abused by Nassar tries to attack the doctor in court

Most Read