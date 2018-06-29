Anna Mollenhauer of the UVic Vikes will represent the national junior team against Chile this week. The South American visitors will face Canada in six matches of the 6-Nations tournament in Antwerp, Belgium from July 9-22. APShutter.com/UVic Vikes

Saanich athletes at home for Canada this week against Chile

DeArmond, Mollenhauer suit up for Canada junior field hockey team

A pair of Saanich athletes are leading the Canadian junior field hockey team as it hosts a six-game series against Chile at the University of Victoria this week.

Mount Douglas Rams grad Alexis De Armond and St. Michaels University School grad Anna Mollenhauer will suit up for Field Hockey Canada as it hosts the Chilean U21 national team for the series at University of Victoria campus from June 29 to July 6.

The international exhibition series is a tune up ahead of a busy summer competition schedule in the early build up to the 6-Nations tournament in Antwerp, Belgium from July 9-2 and eventually, the 2022 Junior World Cup.

The team is coming off a 24-member, two-week camp at the artificial pitch and grounds of Shawnigan Lake School June 11 to 24.

Mollenhauer is coming off her first season as a defender for the UVic Vikes and will be joined by Vikes 2018-19 recruit Samantha McCrory on the Canadian team. McCrory, a big talent from Ontario, has already competed for the senior Canadian Women’s Team at the Hockey Series Open in Mexico earlier this summer and scored six goals in her debut for Canada, the team’s top goal-scorer in her first international tournament.

Mollenhauer is also accumulating a strong resume as she was named the 2017 Canada West Field Hockey Rookie of the Year Award after starting every game and leading the team with four goals scored, while also being one of the strongest defenders on the Vikes.

It is also a homecoming for former Vike De Armond, who played one year for UVic, helping win a conference championship and national silver medal. Since then De Armond has trained full time with the national program.

Canada vs. Chile schedule. All games start at 4 p.m. start on the UVic Field Hockey Turf.

Match 1 – Friday 29 June

Match 2 – Saturday 30 June

Match 3 – Monday 2 July

Match 4 – Tuesday 3 July

Match 5 – Thursday 5 July

Match 6 – Friday 6 July

Canada Roster:

Sanehprett Basra, Bronwyn Bird, Anna Constanzo, Alexis DeArmond, Grace Delmotte, Hannah Eborall, Jordyn Faiczak, Isabelle Fraser, Nora Goddard Despot, Sara Goodman, Dani Husar, Mackenzie Janzen, Katie Lynes, Camilla MacGillivray (GK), Lonica McKinney, Samantha McCrory, Anna Mollenhauer, Aerin Park (GK), Margaret Pham, Thora Rae, Brianna Ricker, Kate Rogers, Julia Ross, Frankie St. Louis.

Previous story
Banner season for the BCHL

Just Posted

Leila Bui returns home to Gordon Head after six months

Bui was hit crossing Ash Road by a black SUV on Dec. 20

Victoria firefighters gear up to help battle a different nemesis

Formal gala at Crystal Garden raising funds for Ride to Conquer Cancer team’s efforts

10-year-old boy shot in Maple Ridge, police seeking witnesses

Boy was found with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, condition remains unknown

UPDATE: Missing 49-year old Robert Shepherd has been found

Police were concerned for his safety after he went missing on June 23

Greater Victoria students team up for mural project at MLA’s community office

Students repaint wall outside Education Minister Rob Fleming’s Hillside Avenue office

You’ll never get tired of this view

Hometown Heroes: Win 1 of 7 Grand Prizes – worth up to $2.6 million

B.C. businessmen open stem cell therapy clinic in Washington State

Langley group looks to Bellingham to offer ‘revolutionary’ therapy not approved in Canada

Stolen bike leads to 23-km wilderness trek for 63-year-old Royston man

A Royston man had to walk more than 20 kilometres back to… Continue reading

Saanich athletes at home for Canada this week against Chile

DeArmond, Mollenhauer suit up for Canada junior field hockey team

Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support

Ottawa also released details Friday of a financial aid package for industries and workers caught in the crossfire

VIDEO: Accident caught on Campbell River RCMP dashcam

‘This momentary lapse of attention nearly had dire consequences for all involved’

Popular Fanny Bay forest gallery closes; property sold

George Sawchuk’s “Wacky Woods” was a popular site with visitors for over 40 years

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Most Read

  • Saanich athletes at home for Canada this week against Chile

    DeArmond, Mollenhauer suit up for Canada junior field hockey team

  • Banner season for the BCHL

    League record 153 players earn university scholarships

  • FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

    Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F