Video and photo gallery: Saanich athletes lead the way at Lower Island track meet

High school track and field season underway

Pacific Christian School student Joel Runkel won the 100-metre sprint with a time of 11.59 seconds as the Greater Victoria High School Track and Field League met for the third time this season at UVic’s Centennial Stadium on April 18.

The track and field league meets for the fourth time on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. at Centennial.

Among the top finishers last week were Grade 11 student Colette Reimer of St. Margaret’s School, who edged out Oak Bay’s Sarah Bryan in a sprint at the end of the senior girls 1,500m. The two finished in five minutes flat, with Reimer .2 of a second faster than Bryan (who did win the 3,000m a week earlier on April 11).

Oak Bay’s Alisa Lyesina (5:03:50) finished three seconds back for third in the 1,500m senior girls race, making it an event to watch at the coming Lower Island Track and Field championships at UVic on May 9.

Asserting himself this year is Grade 10 Reynolds secondary student Chase Haagensen, who was relatively new to track when he set the Grade 9 Lower Island record last year for the 100m sprint with a time of 11.62 seconds.

According to reports Haagensen has focused his training this year with an eye on provincials.

On Wednesday Haagensen won the junior boys (eligible for students in Grade 10 and under) 100m sprint with a time of 11.74 seconds. Mount Douglas’ Noah Munro-Kaga was second in 12.27 and Oak Bay’s Landon Reid third in 12.77 (a tenth of a second ahead of Spectrum’s Chase Hennessey, who was fourth).

Finishing behind Runkel in the senior boys 100m sprint was Belmont’s Eli Neims-Horion (11.71), second, Parkland’s Ben Sammons (11.80), third, and Mount Doug’s Aidan Wold (11.90), fourth.

Sammons is in the midst of a strong season as he bested Runkel in the 200m sprint with Wold third in that race and has the best time in the senior boys 400m so far of 51.02.

This week’s track meet at UVic features the 300m and 400m hurdles, 1,500m (qualifying for 3000m), 800m, 200m, steeplechase, triple jump, high jump, discus, javelin, shot put and pole vault.

Oak Bay High runner Sarah Bryan leads St. Margaret’s School’s Colette Reimer in the senior girls 1,500-metre race of the Greater Victoria High School Track League meet at UVic’s Centennial Stadium on April 18. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Runners on track Oak Bay High runner Lucas Hunter Hatten (above) leads the pack with Pacific Christian Pacer Joel Runkel second in the senior boys 100-metre sprint at the Greater Victoria High School Track League meet last week at UVic’s Centennial Stadium. Oak Bay’s Sarah Bryan (right) leads St. Margaret’s School’s Colette Reimer and Olivia Hopkins of Claremont in the senior girls 1,500-metre race. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Athletes with Greater Victoria ties cranking up their games
Celebrate Mother’s Day at the HSBC Women’s Rugby Series

