Saanich athletes staying cool at Pan Am Games

Hannah Henry wins triathlon relay silver, Erin Attwell set to go

One Saanich athlete has a silver medal in her pocket while another is primed to go at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Mount Douglas secondary grad Hannah Henry, 19, helped Canada win silver as part of the four-person mixed triathlon relay on Monday. The team consisted of Desirae Ridenour from Cowichan Bay and two men, Charles Paquet and Alexis Lepage, both from Quebec.

Inset photo: Alexis Lepage, Charles Paquet, of Desirae Ridenour and Saanich’s Hannah Henry celebrate silver on the finish line of the triathlon mixed relay on Monday. (Photo Chris Dornan/Triathlon Canada)

Each member of the foursome did a 300-metre swim, 6.6-kilometre bike ride and 1.5 km run. They finished the triathlon relay in second with a time of 1:20:51.

Meanwhile, Saanich’s Erin Attwell, 20, is literally chilling out awaiting her first event, the 4,000-metre track cycling team pursuit. Qualifying goes Thursday morning and the finals are Thursday night. She’ll also compete in the road race on Aug. 10.

READ MORE: Eighteen UVic athletes competing at Pan Am Games

When Attwell and her teammates Maggie Coles-Lyster, Miriam Brouwer and Laurie Jussaume arrived at the Videna velodrome for a training ride they encountered 15.5 C temperatures inside, same as the outside. That’s a lot cooler than the temperature-controlled track they regularly train on in Milton, Ont.

“Hopefully they turn up the heat,” Attwell said Tuesday from Lima. “Doing team pursuit practice with thick jerseys and leg warmers isn’t ideal, but we are making do.”

The track has mesh walls above the stands, so even though it has a newly added roof it is still open air, she said. They’re aiming to ride the 4km distance in less than four minutes and 28 seconds and so far the cold hasn’t seemed to slow them down.

“As long as we execute we should do well,” added Attwell, who also races for the Cyclery semipro team out of Ottawa. “The cold, however, is a factor we did not consider, but everyone is in the same boat.”

Maple Ridge’s Coles-Lyster is the sprinter of the bunch and will ride in the lead spot with Attwell second, Jussaume third and Brouwer fourth (cyclists in the team pursuit take turns rotating through and to “pull” the group from the front).

The team is loaded with pedigree. Jussaume and Attwell are both former junior national road race champs and Coles-Lister medalled at the world junior track championships.

If Attwell can make it on the podium, it will be the second time her and Henry have hit the podium at a major games, as they both medalled twice at the 2015 Western Canada Games in Wood Buffalo, Alta.

Cycling Canada’s selections for the Pan Am Games were made in May and the team ran through a big camp in early July.

“We are fortunate enough to not only race on the track but also compete for a medal in the road events as well,” added Attwell, the 2016 national junior road race champ.

“Our team is very technically sound and if we pull off a perfect ride in that regard, we could have a very fast time. Hopefully placing us on the top step [of the podium].”

The 2019 Pan Am Games run from July 26 to Aug. 11 and has about 6,700 athletes from 41 nations.

READ MORE: Gordon Head cyclist rides to new Canadian record

READ ALSO: Teen cyclists ready to take on the world

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Alexis Lepage, Charles Paquet, of Desirae Ridenour and Saanich’s Hannah Henry celebrate silver on the finish line of the triathlon mixed relay on Monday. Henry is one of two Saanich athletes at the Games as cyclist Erin Attwell will compete in track cycling on Thursday. (Photo Chris Dornan/Triathlon Canada)

Previous story
Victoria athlete has his sights set on gold at the 2019 Parapan Am Games in Lima
Next story
Greater Victoria lacrosse teams capture gold at provincial championships

Just Posted

UPDATE: ‘Significant changes’ expected in Victoria police services, says VicPD chief

Victoria police to take fewer calls, shift officer duties in response to budget restrictions

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Saanich police arrest driver for impaired driving by drug during CounterAttack

Officers also issued multiple suspensions and tickets

Victoria Shamrocks shine in playoff opener

‘Rocks back in Colwood on Saturday at The Q Centre

Rickter Scale: A creep at the wheel

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

89-year-old Vancouver Island man attacked with machete

The victim drove himself to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment to report the attack.

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Salmon Arm church shooting case sees another delay in court

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

Most Read