Saanich Commonwealth Place hosting Canada’s artistic swim team for pre-Games camp

Members of Canada’s national artistic swimming team in competition. The 2020 Tokyo Games team is touching down in Victoria for a pre-Olympic camp July 17 to 25. (Natation Artistique Canada Artistic Swimming/Facebook)

Saanich Commonwealth Place and Victoria Synchro are set to host Canada’s Artistic Swimming Olympic team from July 17 to 25 for an Olympic send-off to the fast-approaching Tokyo games.

After the staging camp in Victoria, the team will head to Japan for the artistic swimming competition, taking place from Aug. 3-7.

Commonwealth Pool is known for hosting past and current Olympians for training and competitions, and is home to local artistic swimming club Victoria Synchro. The camp will provide the club’s developing athletes an opportunity to learn from and connect with athletes at the highest level, stated a club release.

ALSO READ: Olympics likely to open during COVID-19 ‘state of emergency’

Tara Gant, head coach of Victoria Synchro, said the hope is for her young athletes to be inspired to stay in the sport and potentially motivate others to join in and try something new.

Mary Murrell, the club’s board president, gave a rousing general endorsement of the sport, noting that it “offers children and adults of all ages fun, friendship and excellent fitness while teaching them new artistic swimming skills, and dramatically improving overall swimming strength and stroke improvement.”

Victoria Synchro was originally known as the Victoria Crystalettes and has been offering athletes ages four and up comprehensive training for more than five decades.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSwimmingTokyo 2020 Summer Olympics