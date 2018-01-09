Gabriella Higdon from Saanich, left, with Rebecca Douglas from Port Alberni, lead Dalaena Reintjes from Duncan, second Libby Elliot from Parksville and third Brooke Reintjes from Duncan. The team is headed to the U18 provincials in Salmon Arm March 13 to 18. Submitted

Saanich curler helps Island team earn berth in U18 provincials

Saanich curler Gabriella Higdon is headed to the 2018 Optimist B.C. U18 Curling Championships, March 13-18 in Salmon Arm.

Higdon is part of a five-member Island team with skip Rebecca Douglas from Port Alberni, lead Dalaena Reintjes from Duncan, second Libby Elliot from Parksville and third Brooke Reintjes from Duncan.

Team Douglas qualified as one of two Island teams, along with Team Richards from the Comox Valley Curling Club, at the Island Open Playdown, held Jan. 6-7 at Kerry Park Curling Club in Mill Bay.

“The girls played terrific, which is indicative of the dedication, effort and training they have been putting in all year,” said coach Dave Douglas.

The Optimist B.C. U18 championships will feature eight girls teams and eight boys teams from across the province with the winner going on to represent B.C. at the national championships in St. Andrews, New Brunswick.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Victoria Golf Club boasts seven pros in Top 100 in PGA of BC for 2017

Just Posted

UPDATE: Child pricked by discarded needle, restaurant owner comes forward

Incident took place Monday at Pandora Avenue McDonald’s

Sidney police seeking information on urn found on the beach

Police say the urn weighs 25 pounds and was possibly tossed into the sea

Sidney’s Salish Sea aquarium to close for maintenance

First extended closure for the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea since it opened in 2009

47-year-old man found dead at Taylor Beach in Metchosin

Man found in parking lot, no foul play suspected

Victoria Golf Club boasts seven pros in Top 100 in PGA of BC for 2017

Others hail from Bear Mountain Golf Resort, Royal Colwood and Cordova Bay Golf Course

Spike in graffiti for Oak Bay

“Someone knows who this is and I encourage them to call us or Crime Stoppers”

$30 million project to make Hwy 4 to Tofino better

Highways crews set to smooth out the Kennedy Lake climb starting this spring

Saanich curler helps Island team earn berth in U18 provincials

Saanich curler Gabriella Higdon is headed to the 2018 Optimist B.C. U18… Continue reading

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

Most Read