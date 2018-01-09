Saanich curler helps Island team earn berth in U18 provincials

Gabriella Higdon from Saanich, left, with Rebecca Douglas from Port Alberni, lead Dalaena Reintjes from Duncan, second Libby Elliot from Parksville and third Brooke Reintjes from Duncan. The team is headed to the U18 provincials in Salmon Arm March 13 to 18. Submitted

Saanich curler Gabriella Higdon is headed to the 2018 Optimist B.C. U18 Curling Championships, March 13-18 in Salmon Arm.

Higdon is part of a five-member Island team with skip Rebecca Douglas from Port Alberni, lead Dalaena Reintjes from Duncan, second Libby Elliot from Parksville and third Brooke Reintjes from Duncan.

Team Douglas qualified as one of two Island teams, along with Team Richards from the Comox Valley Curling Club, at the Island Open Playdown, held Jan. 6-7 at Kerry Park Curling Club in Mill Bay.

“The girls played terrific, which is indicative of the dedication, effort and training they have been putting in all year,” said coach Dave Douglas.

The Optimist B.C. U18 championships will feature eight girls teams and eight boys teams from across the province with the winner going on to represent B.C. at the national championships in St. Andrews, New Brunswick.

