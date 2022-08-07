Saanich driver winds up No. 5 nationwide on sports car racing series

Saanich driver Bill Okell leads a line of cars through a downward curve in Sports Car Club of America racing action earlier this year. His three firsts and a second this season earned him a career-best fifth place overall in the F Production class on the SCCA’s Super Tour for 2022. (Photo by Cali Photography)

Having made the most out of his appearances racing the Sports Car Club of America’s Hoosier Racing Tire Super Tour, Saanich’s Bill Okell garnered his best overall finish ever by the end.

Posting three first-place finishes and a second driving his MG Midget over two weekends of racing in 2022, Okell wound up fifth overall amongst 42 drivers nationwide in the F Production class, his best overall placing ever in the U.S.-based competition.

Heading into the final two races of the season, at Watkins Glen in New York and Race Atlanta in Georgia, Okell sat third overall behind only a pair of drivers from Florida. Two other drivers, both piloting Mazda Miatas, overtook Okell with their finishes at Watkins Glen.

The veteran driver was scheduled to make a guest appearance over the Aug. 6 to 7 weekend at the Vintage Racing Club of B.C.’s 2022 Historic Motor Races at River’s Edge Raceway in Mission.

He also plans to travel to Atlanta to compete in the American Road Race of Champions in November.

