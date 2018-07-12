Sarah Chow slides into home for Team Canada against the Akron Racers during a National Pro-Fastpitch game in 2017. Photo submitted

Saanich duo named to Team Canada for baseball’s Canada Cup

Canada Cup International Softball Championship July 13-22 at Softball City in Surrey

Two of Lambrick Park secondary baseball grads are suiting up for Team Canada in the 2018 Canada Cup International Softball Championship starting Friday (July 13) at Softball City in Surrey.

Both infielder Emma Entzminger (Lambrick, 2014) and outfielder Sarah Chow (2012) return to the team after playing for Canada previously. The duo will play for Team Canada in the women’s international tournament until July 22, featuring the Canada Elite, the Calahoo Erins (Alberta) and White Rock Renegades, and international sides from China, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Republic of Korea and Triple Crown Colorado.

Entzminger was the youngest member of Canada’s 2016 world championship bronze-medal winning team. She completed her fourth year in the NCAA as a San Jose Spartan in 2018.

“There is a lot of good talent and competing against these girls makes you better every time you take the field,” Entzminger said. “What separates this team from others is that we can be vulnerable with each other, lean on each other and know that everyone will support one another – and that kind of support system is important.”

Chow got her first opportunity with the national team in 2017, after a very successful collegiate career at Utah State University, where she graduated in 2016.

Chow says being able to put on the Canadian jersey is more than an honour, especially because it will be at Softball City.

“There is nothing that compares to wearing the maple leaf and playing in front of the fans at Canada Cup,” said Chow. “Simply hearing the Canadian anthem before each game gives me chills. This is also the one time we see family and friends – but when I look into the stands, I know I will also see former coaches or teammates who have been a huge part of my life, and that is also what makes this tournament so special.”

Entzminger and Chow are Victoria Devils alumnae, having played in the high-performance softball program at different times.

The Canada Cup tournament will host an estimated 1,200 elite athletes spanning five divisions, the Women’s international, Futures Gold (U19), Futures Select (U19), Showcase Gold (16U) and Showcase Select (16U).

(INSET PHOTO: Sarah Chow takes a lead off first base for Team Canada against the Chicago Bandits during a National Pro-Fastpitch game in 2017.)

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Croatia in World Cup final for 1st time, beats England 2-1
Next story
Ragtag group of Victoria baseball players gearing up for Canadians tournament

Just Posted

Victoria police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Maisie Bodrug is described as 5 feet tall with a thin build and distinctive long red hair

ROCK THE SHORES 2018: A variety of musical flavours throughout weekend in Colwood

Headliners Brian Wilson, Sheepdogs and X Ambassadors part of diverse lineup festival

VicPD hits the road to nab impaired drivers

Summer ‘counter-attack campaign’ will station checkpoints throughout Victoria, Esquimalt

Parent reported for driving with small child in the front seat

Police reminding parents to check booster seat regulations

‘Alexa, what time is it?,’ seniors with memory loss needed for study

UVic associate professor leading study on how voice-assisted technology can help seniors

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Ragtag group of Victoria baseball players gearing up for Canadians tournament

Late decision to compete in Little League Intermediate event leaves coaches, parents scrambling

Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems

Most Read