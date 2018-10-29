Saanich karate athletes win eight medals in Campbell River

Varsity Performance karate members Olivia Brodie, Ella Crowle, Tanya Crowle (coach), Irvin Goraya, Aaron Elliott (coach), Anika-Ocean Elliott, Robin Goraya at the Campbell River Karate Challenge Cup held on Saturday (Oct. 27). (Photo submitted)

A quartet of karate teens from Varsity Performance Karate in Saanich earned eight medals at the Campbell River Karate Challenge Cup held on Saturday (Oct. 27).

It was the 17th edition of the annual competition with more than 150 athletes from across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Thirteen-year-old Oliva Brodie, a Canadian junior national team member and Cedar Hill middle school student, won two golds and in kata (forms) and kumite (sparring) in her 12/13-year-old advanced divisions. She also won bronze in the 14/15 advanced kata division while competing up an age category.

Up-and-coming Ella Crowle, 13, of Arbutus middle school, earned two medals at the event. Crowle brought home silver in her 12/13-year-old advanced kumite division and won gold when she competed-up an age category in the 14/15-year-old advanced kumite division.

Claremont secondary student Irvin Goraya, 15, was also a double medallist at the event, winning a bronze in the 14/15 year old advanced kumite divisions and a silver medal while competing up an age category in the 16/17 year old advanced kumite division.

Twelve-year-old Anika Elliot of John Stubbs Memorial school won gold in the 12/13 intermediate kumite division.

The team was supported by coaches Tanya Crowle and Aaron Elliott. Elliott also competed in the event, winning bronze in the men’s 18-and-older advanced kumite division.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

reporter@saanichnews.com