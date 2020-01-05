The Saanich Tigers PeeWee A2 lacrosse team were the Provincial champions in 2018 and 2019. (Photo courtesy Andy Stuart)

Saanich Lacrosse hosting free sessions for new players

Drop-in sessions being held Jan. 11 and 12 at Pearkes Field House

Looking for a new pastime? Join Saanich Lacrosse at the 2020 Ice Breaker Sessions for those interested in trying out lacrosse.

The free drop-in sessions will be open to both new and experienced lacrosse players between the ages of five and 13.

Participants will meet at the Pearkes Field House and will need to bring a helmet, gloves and a mouthguard to play.

From 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 and Feb. 1, kids born between 2014 and 2015 can drop by for the Mini Tyke sessions. On

Sat. Jan. 11 and Feb 1 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., the Tykes – born in 2012 or 2013 – will take to the floor.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria lacrosse teams capture gold at provincial championships

After the Tykes play, the Novice-level boys, aged nine and 10, will get a chance to try their hands at lacrosse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Sunday, Jan 12, the PeeWee and Novice-level girls – born between 2008 and 2011 – will play from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. From 6 to 7:15 p.m., the boys’ PeeWee team will have their time.

The Bantam-level athletes will play three-on-three games from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Players have until the end of February to register for teams, noted Andy Stuart, president of Saanich Lacrosse. Early bird registration pricing will be available to those who register before Jan. 15.

READ ALSO: Saanich referee takes the floor at national box lacrosse championships

All players 10 and under are accepted to the teams for their age group, but the competitive-level teams – PeeWee, Bantam and Midget – will have tryouts, Stuart noted.

The Saanich Lacrosse teams will be formed at the end of March and the season will start in April.

He also pointed out that the facilities used by Saanich Lacrosse have been upgraded by Saanich Parks and Recreation for the new season. The damaged boards in the outdoor boxes at Lambrick and Braefoot parks were replaced and repainted by Parks staff. New floor lines were also painted and orange crease lines will be added in the spring. Houston Signs will also be installing new scoreboards at the outdoor boxes.

