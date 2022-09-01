Saanich native signs with Croatian hockey club for upcoming season

Sean Ramsay played for several local teams before making the cross-Atlantic move

Saanich native Sean Ramsay celebrates after scoring a goal during a North American Hockey League game in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The 21-year-old has signed with a Croatian club for the upcoming season. (Photo courtesy of Ian Ramsay)

A Saanich hockey player has taken his talents to Croatia for the upcoming season.

Sean Ramsay signed with KHL Sisak of the International Hockey League, which comprises teams from Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia.

“We expect an upward trajectory (in) the upcoming seasons in the ranks of the Knights of Sisak,” the team said in a release after signing Ramsay this summer.

The Saanich product was sidelined at the end of last season after having knee surgery, but put up 13 goals and 24 assists in 46 games with the North American Hockey League’s Johnstown Tomahawks.

Ramsay said he’s excited about the new challenges and experiences in Croatia. He‘ll be reuniting with teammates Patrik Dobric and Dominic Canic in Europe. The strong friendships Ramsay made with the pair at Langford’s Pacific Coast Hockey Academy helped inspire the cross-Atlantic career move.

“I heard that they have the best fans in Sisak and I am especially looking forward to them,” Ramsay said in a release. “Travelling to Croatia has always been a dream of mine and I can’t wait to join the team.”

The 21-year-old said he wants to learn as much as he can during the upcoming season, both on and off the ice.

“I hope that I will get the most out of myself and my teammates, and that the fans will enjoy our matches.”

In the past, Ramsay played with the B.C. Hockey League’s Victoria Grizzlies, Surrey Eagles and Cowichan Valley Capitals.

The rink is a popular spot for the Ramsay family, with Sean’s younger brother Jordan making a trip to the Edmonton Oil Kings camp this week to vie for a spot on the WHL team.

