Saanich pee wee lacross team takes home the gold at Provincials again

The Saanich Tigers clawed their way to first place at the Provincial championship in Delta

The Saanich Tigers lacrosse team have taken home the gold medal at the 2019 pee wee provincial championships for the second year in a row. The pee wee A2 team is comprised of boys aged 11 to 12.

The team finished their regular season with 27 wins and seven losses. They also won all three tournaments they played in this year and took first place in the Island Division. With all that under their belts, they charged into the championships.

The Saanich Tigers represented the Island Division at the Delta tournament. Between July 11 and 14, they played against the other five teams several times. In their first game, they played against the team from Richmond and fought their way back from 2-0 in the first half, for a 6-4 win.

The team worked their way to the finals where they played against the Kamloops Rattlers — whom they’d already beaten 4-0 earlier in the tournament — and the game was close. The Rattlers came out stronger in this second game, but ultimately, the Tigers took the win in the gold medal game with a one point lead with 4-3.

Rob Shahi, the head coach, said he was impressed with the team’s defense. He felt that the Saanich Tigers were finding their stride in the third periods and working hard to put points on the scoreboard.

“In every game we [were] out shooting the opponent by 2-1 and this was the difference in goal production,” said Shahi.

Quinn Cramb, captain of the Saanich Tigers, was deemed the Tournament MVP and the team was named the Tournament All-Star team.

The team has 18 players and is coached by Rob Shahi, Cory Davits, Aaron Papps, Scott Hall and managed by Regina Robinson.

