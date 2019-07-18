The Saanich Tigers PeeWee A2 lacrosse team are the back to back Provincial champions. (Photo courtesy Andy Stuart)

Saanich pee wee lacross team takes home the gold at Provincials again

The Saanich Tigers clawed their way to first place at the Provincial championship in Delta

The Saanich Tigers lacrosse team have taken home the gold medal at the 2019 pee wee provincial championships for the second year in a row. The pee wee A2 team is comprised of boys aged 11 to 12.

The team finished their regular season with 27 wins and seven losses. They also won all three tournaments they played in this year and took first place in the Island Division. With all that under their belts, they charged into the championships.

The Saanich Tigers represented the Island Division at the Delta tournament. Between July 11 and 14, they played against the other five teams several times. In their first game, they played against the team from Richmond and fought their way back from 2-0 in the first half, for a 6-4 win.

READ ALSO: Saanich Tigers upset Island rivals, win pee wee provincials

The team worked their way to the finals where they played against the Kamloops Rattlers — whom they’d already beaten 4-0 earlier in the tournament — and the game was close. The Rattlers came out stronger in this second game, but ultimately, the Tigers took the win in the gold medal game with a one point lead with 4-3.

Rob Shahi, the head coach, said he was impressed with the team’s defense. He felt that the Saanich Tigers were finding their stride in the third periods and working hard to put points on the scoreboard.

“In every game we [were] out shooting the opponent by 2-1 and this was the difference in goal production,” said Shahi.

Quinn Cramb, captain of the Saanich Tigers, was deemed the Tournament MVP and the team was named the Tournament All-Star team.

The team has 18 players and is coached by Rob Shahi, Cory Davits, Aaron Papps, Scott Hall and managed by Regina Robinson.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sagging Whitecaps crushed 4-0 by New England
Next story
Ron Francis is general manager of Seattle NHL expansion club

Just Posted

How Victoria’s little Ecole Beausoleil is at the heart of a national court case

100-year-old Bank Street school and the Sundance facility to be re-designated an elementary school

Greater Victoria teacher’s certification suspended for inappropriate conduct with female students

Gregory Garos was employed by the District as a middle school teacher

Mayor’s charity tournament sells out both Bear Mountain courses

23rd annual event raises funds to make ‘a positive difference in Langford’

Join Oak Bay’s heritage walk and scavenger hunt this Saturday

Hunt seeks significant examples of historical architecture in Oak Bay

Victoria’s historic Point Ellice House re-opens after months of closure

A new exhibit will be on display at the house to explore the ‘Politics of Luxury’

VIDEO: 1,400 classic cars roll into Victoria for Deuce Days

The four-day festival highlights classic hot rods, with a special emphasis on cars built in 1932

POLL: Do you carry reusable shopping bags?

While a court ruling determined the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Duncan jewelry store staff chase down thief in second robbery of the day in city

Suspect in custody

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry

Public website opens as meetings start with community leaders

Most Read