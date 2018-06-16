The Vancouver Island filed lacrosse team has been chosen and three of the players on the team hail from Saanich. (Photo submitted)

Saanich players make cut with Island field hockey team

Team will compete at B.C. Summer Games in Cowichan

The Vancouver Island field lacrosse team, destined to represent the Island at the 2018 B.C. Summer Games, has been chosen, with three of the players – Josh Verhagen, Jace Francis and Sonny Miller – having a close connection to Saanich.

“We have eight players who play for Victoria Youth Field Lacrosse Association (including the Saanich natives), three who play for Pacific Rim Youth Field Lacrosse Association, two who play for mid-island Youth Field Lacrosse Association, one who plays for Oceanside Youth Field Lacrosse Association and five who play for Nanaimo,” said Sean Walmsley, the coach of the Vancouver Island Team.

“You can see that we have a pretty good selection of players from across the Island. It’s a really great bunch of guys.”

For the purposes of the Games, the team will represent Zone Six, competing against five other zones from across the province.

“We put out applications that players could fill out if they wanted to play for the Island in the Games and we got 57 responses from players who were interested in trying out. By then we had a pretty good idea of who these players were, even before the tryouts, because we had gone out in February and watched these players in action during the box lacrosse season,” explained Walmsley.

“We had tryouts on May 12 and June 2 and it was a really tough decision, but we finally got it down to our 17 runners and two goalies.”

Walmsley feels that his team will be very strong contenders and stand a better than average chance of winning the tournament.

“We have a very strong team. With the talent that showed up at tryouts, we could easily have fielded two very competitive teams so you can imagine that the one team we have is just incredible.”

Walmsley is no stranger to the B.C. Games.

He actually played for the Island Team 15 years ago when he was 16 years of age. As a coach, this will be the third time he has headed up the Island team in the Games .

“Going to the B.C. Games is very exciting for the players. For them it’s like a mini-Olympics,” said Walmsley.

“It’s been a lot of years, but I still remember how it felt.”

Walmsley explained that, having been chosen for the team, the players are primed for action.

“They are really anxious to get out and get going. We’re going to start practicing in Ladysmith soon and, since that’s where the actual Games will be held, we’ll have a bit of a home field advantage as a result.”

Walmsley said that the game of field lacrosse has seen a resurgence in recent years, particularly within the girl’s program as some secondary schools in the region have introduced the game within an academy-type program.

“It’s an incredible game. I’ve played since I was 10 years old and I can tell you there’s no game quite like it.”

The B.C. Summer Games take part July 19 to 22 in Cowichan.

Previous story
Former Blue Jay allegedly drunk and inappropriate on air
Next story
Lions’ rebuilding plan to be put to the test at Saturday home opener

Just Posted

RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

The body of Jessie Lavallee was found in the North Thompson River south of Barriere

Our Place offers ‘next steps’ to employment

New skills-building program launches to help people facing barriers find work

Navy member pleads guilty to using personal device while on duty watch

Master Seaman Harrison Baycroft admits in court martial to using his laptop at the time

Labour pains: cheap help is hard to find on Vancouver Island

Big Read: high demand for workers, lack of affordable living mean imperfect storm for businesses

Lowest tides in years expose Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Car Free YYJ, family fishing, Sooke bluegrass, walk for cancer and a mascot’s birthday

Lions’ rebuilding plan to be put to the test at Saturday home opener

B.C. begins its attempt to return to CFL playoffs with a date against the Montreal Alouettes

‘It’s daunting:’ Family of paralyzed Broncos player preparing for next phase

Ryan Straschnitzki is undergoing physiotherapy in Philadelphia after becoming paralyzed in bus crash

Police will ‘thoroughly review’ recommendations in murder inquest: RCMP

Inquest jury recommended policies for ‘potential grievous bodily harm’ calls, and increased training

5 things you need to know about polyamory

Newfoundland and Labrador judge named three unmarried adults as legal parents of a child

Woman must pay musician ex-boyfriend $350K for sabotaging coveted opportunity

Ontario Superior Court justice lambasted Jennifer Lee for ‘despicable conduct’ against Eric Abramovitz

McDonald’s to switch to paper straws in some European locations

Fast-food companies are facing increasing pressure to stop using plastic straws

Search for mariners who capsized near Tofino now missing persons case

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the missing.”

Most Read