Saanich Predators junior hockey team breaks in new logo, jerseys

The Saanich Predators Junior B hockey team has officially launched its new logo featuring the ocean-dwelling predator with teeth bared after rebranding at the end of September.

The team dropped its Braves name and logo this summer and eventually settled on the Saanich Predators with an orca logo.

Players and staff received team gear in mid-November, including three new jerseys – black with the new logo, white with the logo and teal with Predators written diagonally across the front. The jerseys were designed by team owners and managers in collaboration with Kirby’s Source for Sports and Wingman Sports, said media coordinator Christine Gleed.

@SaanPredators are pleased to present our new logo. Thank you @meetarray for an amazing job on the creation of our new brand. @vijhlofficial pic.twitter.com/0RSGBNHtrd — Saanich Predators Jr. B Hockey (@SaanPredators) October 2, 2020

“The players and staff are extremely excited about the new uniforms and logo,” said Brent Polischuk, head coach and general manager. “We wear our new colours with a great deal of pride and look forward to supplying our fans and supporters with an exciting brand of hockey to match our new look.”

Fans scrambling for new team swag will have to wait as the Predators gear is currently only available to players and their families. The organization doesn’t usually make team gear available for purchase, but “depending on the season, they may have some for sale in the concession though this season it’s not possible,” due to the pandemic.

Boys are ready for some game action. Let’s go @SaanPredators Stay tuned on Friday for our home jersey reveal. pic.twitter.com/zRWXzbBcom — Saanich Predators Jr. B Hockey (@SaanPredators) November 19, 2020

Play resumed in October without fans in the audience and the Predators – led by Captain Joe Stafford-Veale and Assistant Captains Riley Wiens, Jacob King and Jack Groves – got a dozen games under their belts before the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League cancelled all remaining games effective Nov. 21 due to spiking COVID-19 cases. The team will alert fans when games are permitted to resume.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

hockeyLocal SportsSaanich