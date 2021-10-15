Cody Carlson has taken over as head coach and general manager of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s Saanich Predators. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Predators)

Cody Carlson has taken over as head coach and general manager of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s Saanich Predators. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Predators)

Saanich Predators name new coach and general manager

Cody Carlson takes over from Brent Polischuk as Jr. B hockey team’s head coach, GM

After a 5-9-1 start to the season, the Saanich Predators have made a coaching change.

The Junior B team announced Thursday that head coach and general manager Brent Polischuk has been relieved of his duties, with Cody Carlson taking over the bench boss and management roles.

The Preds said in a release that they’re grateful to Polischuk, who was in his third season, for his time with the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League team.

Carlson’s hockey resume includes more than 600 games at the junior and pro levels. Carlson spent five years playing in the Western Hockey League before turning pro, a career that included two years in the East Coast Hockey League and seven in European leagues.

Most recently he was an assistant coach and assistant GM for the VIJHL’s Kerry Park Islanders this season. He’ll be on the bench for the first time with his new club on Friday (Oct. 15) when the Predators host the Westshore Wolves at Pearkes Arena.

The Preds fell to the Peninsula Panthers 5-4 on Wednesday and currently sit fourth in the South Division.

READ: Peninsula Panthers round out busy week with win over Saanich Predators

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Junior B HockeySaanichVIJHL

Previous story
Local Abbotsford Canucks podcast launches first episode
Next story
Island hockey organization giving the cold shoulder COVID restriction scofflaws

Just Posted

Esquimalt Coun. Ken Armour (left), Dillon Takata and Mayor Barb Desjardin shovel ceremonial scoops of soil onto what will soon be a small cherry tree forest in Gorge Park. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Cherry tree planting honours Japanese heritage in Esquimalt park

Server Roxanne Cameron sets up a ping pong table on the street patio area outside Pagliacci’s restaurant on Broad Street as she and other staff get ready for opening. The eatery supplied both the ping pong and a foosball table for patrons who want to enjoy the outdoor space. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria council gives pandemic patios year-long extension

The Victoria Cool Aid Society is fundraising to deliver 10,000 pairs of socks to south Island residents in need. (Victoria Cool Aid Society/Facebook)
Sock fundraiser promises some comfort for Greater Victoria residents in need

Sooke’s annual Santa Parade returns on Dec. 5, but with pandemic protocols in place. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Traditional Sooke Santa Parade to return, for now, with COVID precautions