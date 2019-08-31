Matt Spaans refereed a bronze-medal game at the 2019 Canadian Minor Box Lacrosse National Championships. (Photo courtesy Andy Stuart)

Saanich referee takes the floor at national box lacrosse championships

Matt Spaans is known for ‘consistency in his standard of calls, fairness and professionalism’

Matt Spaans has been a referee with Saanich Tigers Lacrosse for seven years. This year, Spaans, 18, was chosen to represent B.C. and referee at the 2019 Canadian Minor Box Lacrosse National Championships in Langley during August.

During the yearly referee re-certification course, Spaans, a former lacrosse player, marked down that he’d be willing to cover a variety of championship events throughout the year — including the minor nationals.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria lacrosse teams capture gold at provincial championships

Andy Stuart, president of Saanich Lacrosse, explained that Spaans and the prospective referees had to go through an intense evaluation and selection process to be approved as a referee for the championships. The nationals referees are nominated by their head referees and then a committee observes the nominees in action.

As a testament to his skill as a referee, Spaans was assigned to oversee one of the bronze-medal games, Stuart noted proudly.

He also pointed out that Spaans is known for making consistent calls and being a fair and professional referee.

“Being a referee is something that is overlooked and they are often the subject of abuse, but the reality is you can’t play a game without them,” said Stuart. “They’re the unsung heroes.”

READ ALSO: Saanich pee wee lacrosse team takes home the gold at Provincials again

Spaans said he understands that people get worked up about sports, but the scene in Saanich is usually pretty good. However, he once had to kick two coaches out of a game and noted that he’s had games where he should have kicked some parents out for their behaviour.

“People don’t come to cheer for the ref,” he said with a laugh.

The Saanich Lacrosse executives are proud of Spaans for representing Saanich at a national level and hope that other young referees and players will be inspired by his dedication and hard work, said Stuart.

Spaans hopes to become a police officer, but plans to continue refereeing lacrosse for the foreseeable future.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Team Canada step closer to Olympics after beating Puerto Rico
Next story
‘What an adventure’: Nick Nurse thrilled to be coaching Canada at World Cup

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria’s Baggins Shoes turns 50

The Converse capital of the city celebrates five decades in business

Climbing gym coming to Langford

BoulderHouse Climbing expanding facilities with City of Langford partnership

Saanich referee takes the floor at national box lacrosse championships

Matt Spaans is known for ‘consistency in his standard of calls, fairness and professionalism’

CRD, Island Health lift beach advisory at one beach at Elk Lake

Hamsterly Beach is now safe to swim at, but Eagle Beach is still subject to an advisory

Car stolen from View Royal driveway found at Suburban Motors in Saanich

The seats had been removed and other items from the resident’s home were inside

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

Category 4 Dorian bears down on Bahamas, may skirt Florida

Millions of people in Florida have been in the changing potential path of the hurricane.

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the April event in Langley

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Most Read