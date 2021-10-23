Saanich rugby player makes top 100 in Canada-wide search for Olympic talent

UVic student selected through RBC training ground designed to find Canada’s best athletes

Georgia Devonshire is a talented rugby player selected in a Canada-wide search for potential Olympic candidates. (Photo courtesy of Brian Findlay)

The University of Victoria’s Georgia Devonshire rugby skills caught the eye of the Canadian Olympic Committee’s free annual cross-country search for Olympic talent.

The 18-year-old Saanich resident is one of 100 finalists from the 4,000 athletes who tried out for the RBC training ground and she said that she’s been working hard on her rugby training.

“Making the top 100 has boosted my confidence and has opened my eyes to the possibilities of new athletic goals.”

The 100 finalists will compete in the national final with the chance of becoming one of 30 athletes to earn funding and come that much closer to their dream of reaching the Olympics.

The 30 athletes selected for funding will be announced in early January following a nationally televised special documentary.

“RBC Training Ground is designed to help fill Canada’s Olympic sports talent pipeline, and provide NextGen talent with the high-performance sport resources needed to reach podiums,” said Evan MacInnis, technical director for RBC Training Ground.

