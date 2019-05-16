Saanich sprinters dominate Island track championships

A pair of Saanich sprinters dominated the Vancouver Island Track and Field Championships on Wednesday and Thursday as Reynolds’ Chase Haagensen and St. Michaels University School’s Angelina Shandro each won gold in their respective 400-metre, 200-metre and 100-metre dash sprints.

Both are grade 11 athletes and are headed to provincials — May 30 to June 1 in Kelowna — where the competition will reach another level.

Saanich with two triple-gold medal winners at Island track & field championships: Chase Haagensen & Angelina Shandro won the respective senior 100m, 200m & 400m sprints. pic.twitter.com/wt0jL4Rc3Q — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) May 16, 2019

“Tired, very tired,” said Haagensen after the 200-metre, the last of six heats and races in a little over 24 hours at the University of Victoria’s Centennial Stadium.

The goal was three golds from the start for Haagensen, who won double-gold as a grade 10 junior in the B.C. provincials 100-metre and 200-metre last year.

In real time: Reynolds’ Chase Haagensen finishes first in the boys 200m for his third gold medal at Islands. pic.twitter.com/lFMRgf3rAs — Saanich News (@saanichnews) May 17, 2019

This year he added the 400-metre, which adds a qualifying heat and final to his busy Islands race.

“It’s hard to recover so fast, you only get an hour in between each race,” Haagensen said. “You just drink water and keep moving.”

For Shandro it was a similar path. She’s also in grade 11 and is coming off a double-gold win at last year’s provincials as a junior in the 200-metre and 400-metre sprints. She added the 100-metre this year and on Thursday won the Island 100-metre in a time of 12.41 seconds, ahead of second-place Olivia Fenton of Oak Bay in 12.95 and third place Juliette Desvaux of Ballenas in 13.05.

And the lead senior girls in the steeple final. pic.twitter.com/OQv70Nu0i2 — Saanich News (@saanichnews) May 16, 2019

“Three races is a lot to focus on, it was a good challenge,” said Shandro, who’s been training with a goal of peaking at provincials. “I like the excitement of running, but it’s also a relief now to have the races over.”

Oak Bay took the top two spots in the senior girls high jump with Ella Mickelberry in first with a jump of 1.5 metres and Olivia Noone in second with a jump of 1.35 metres. Comox’s Peter Heyd won the senior boys high jump with a 1.8-metre leap ahead of second place Anthony Morris of Oak Bay (1.75 metres) and Adam Benn of Oak Bay (1.75 metres).

Shaeleen Mihalynuk of St. Andrew’s school on her way to third in the senior girls steeplechase at the Vancouver Island Track and Field Championships trophies and awards. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay’s Anthony Morris clears the high jump at the Vancouver Island Track and Field Championships. Morris took silver in the senior boys event with a 1.75-metre jump. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay’s Adam Benn clears the high jump at the Vancouver Island Track and Field Championships. Morris took silver in the senior boys event with a 1.75-metre jump. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Chase Haagensen of Reynolds secondary finishes first in the 200m senior boys sprint ahead of Conor Loughnane of SIDES and Aidan Wolf of Mount Douglas at the Vancouver Island Track and Field Championships. It was Haagensen’s third gold medal of the meet as he won the 100m and 400m also. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)