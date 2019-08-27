Saanich to host provincial horseshoe pitching championship

Event will take place at Victoria Horseshoe Club located at 620 Kenneth St. Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Duncan’s Lindsay Hodgins, who won the 2019 National Horseshoe Pitching Association World Tournament in Wichita Falls, Texas earlier this month, will be among 80 competitors at the 2019 BC Horseshoe Pitching Championships coming to Saanich Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

The provincial horseshoe pitching championship returns to Saanich this weekend for the first time since 2015.

Duncan’s Lindsay Hodgins, who won the 2019 National Horseshoe Pitching Association World Tournament in Wichita Falls, Texas earlier this month, will be among the 80 pitchers from around B.C. competing in men’s, ladies, elders, juniors and pee wee categories, starting Saturday, Aug. 31. The competition wraps up in the afternoon of Sept. 1.

Other notable competitors include seven-time provincial champion Tom Moffat and five-time provincial champion Tony Rondow in the men’s category. Jerry Melissa and Dalton Maffot, meanwhile, will look to make their mark in the elder and juniors division respectively, along with other players.

Members of the public can check out the action at no charge at the Victoria Horseshoe Club located at 620 Kenneth St. near Glanford Park off Glanford Avenue.

Opening ceremonies scheduled for Aug. 31 will get underway at 8:30 a.m. Expected dignitaries include Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes and local MLA Rob Fleming, who is also minister of education.

Saanich has hosted the provincial championship eight times, the national championship six times, with the last time coming in 2016.

