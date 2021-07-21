Saanich’s Emma Entzminger was at the hot corner for the Canadian softball team when the sport made its Olympic return on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Softball Canada)

Saanich’s Emma Entzminger perfect at third in Olympic debut

Game 2 Wednesday follows Canada’s 4-0 shutout of Mexico in Olympic opener

Canada’s softball team opened the Tokyo Olympics with a shutout win over Mexico on Tuesday.

Saanich’s Emma Entzminger was busy but perfect at third base – helping the Canadian’s play seven innings of errorless ball. She caught a pop-fly in the first and threw out every batter that hit a ground ball her way.

Entzminger went 0-for-2 at the plate, but reached first base after being hit by a pitch.

Canada got off to a quick start in the 4-0 victory, scoring two in the bottom of the first inning.

They’ll look to improve to 2-0 when they play the United States at 5 p.m (Pacific Time) on Wednesday.

READ: B.C. pitcher leads Canada to win over Mexico on first day of Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

