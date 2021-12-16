Saanich’s Mount Doug Rams crowned B.C. champs at AAA volleyball provincials

Rams senior girls defeat W.L. Seaton Sonics 3-2 in final, lose just three sets all weekend

The Mount Doug Rams senior girls volleyball team celebrates a provincial championship win Dec. 11 in Vancouver. Pictured are (back row, left) coach Jim Smyth, Mira Vance, Becca Pettigrew, Olivia Peterson, Lucy Millam, Jordyn Smyth, Melana Cosentino and coach Derek Horton; (front row, left) Sarah Liu, Kally Hart, Kate Melanson and Giada Valentini. (Photo courtesy of Derek Horton)

Mount Douglas Secondary’s AAA senior girls volleyball team capped a successful season recently by capturing the provincial championship title in Vancouver.

The Rams defeated the W.L. Seaton Secondary Sonics from Vernon in the final Dec. 11 at Crofton House Secondary, winning a tight match 3-2 (25-27, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, and 15-10).

Rams co-coach Jim Smyth said this season required a complete restructuring of the team.

“Most of the players had new positions to learn and they worked very hard to beat some amazing competition all season. We worked through multiple injuries that left us with a very small bench,” he said. “I am very proud of all of them for what they accomplished this season.”

The Rams reached the final with a 3-1 (25-17, 16-25, 25-18, 25-20) semifinal victory over the Dawson Creek Penguins, following a 3-0 sweep of Delta in the quarter-finals. Mount Doug cruised through pool play, winning three straight matches without dropping a dsingle game.

Grade 12 outside hitter Lucy Millam was chosen most valuable player after the tournament. Outside hitter Olivia Peterson and setter/libero Giada Valentini were named to the first all-star team, while outside hitter Kally Hart earned second team all-star honours.

The Rams coaches also recognized Grade 12 middle blocker Becca Pettigrew, who led the team with outstanding serving and tough defence, for her valuable role in the tournament win.

Mount Doug co-coach Derek Horton said assistant coach Sam Owen was the glue that held the team together.

“She helped our athletes with multiple injuries throughout the year and was instrumental in the physical and mental health of our squad,” Horton said.

Watching the team develop and grow throughout the season was awesome, Owen said. “I am so happy for them and the team to finish the season as B.C. champs.”

