SEAPARC announces construction start of $3.4-million fitness expansion

The Sooke and Electoral Area Parks and Recreation Commission announced Thursday the start of a fitness building expansion at the SEAPARC Leisure Complex in Sooke.

The $3.4-million expansion project will increase the size of the 51,020-square-foot leisure complex by about 10 per cent.

“It has been a long road to get here and there have been some challenges, but we are very excited to move ahead and start the project,” said Al Beddows, SEAPARC chair, in a press release.

The design phase of the leisure complex expansion was completed in 2018. The expansion will address the need for a fitness gym facility and additional multi-purpose space.

Construction of the facility will enhance the diversity of programs and recreation opportunities the complex offers with its current ice arena, two pools, one multi-purpose room, and a meeting room.

Knight Contracting Ltd. has been awarded the construction contract.

The fitness expansion is on the west side of the SEAPARC Leisure Complex, adjacent to the current multi-purpose rooms and board room.

Project construction will start in April and is expected to be complete by January.



