Spectrum Community School plays host to the annual Vancouver Island Seniors Classic this Saturday (April 9) with three games on tap featuring all-star boys and girls basketball players from across the Island. The inaugural Rising Stars all-star games for female players in Grade 8 to 11 happen Friday night at Spectrum. (Garrett James Langley Events Centre)

Spectrum Community School plays host to the annual Vancouver Island Seniors Classic this Saturday (April 9) with three games on tap featuring all-star boys and girls basketball players from across the Island. The inaugural Rising Stars all-star games for female players in Grade 8 to 11 happen Friday night at Spectrum. (Garrett James Langley Events Centre)

Seniors Classic all-star games assemble Island’s best in Saanich this weekend

Grade 12 girls’ and boys’ games go Saturday at Spectrum, Rising Stars event Friday

Vancouver Island high school basketball is celebrating its comeback season this Saturday (April 9) at Spectrum Community School in Saanich by highlighting top players.

This year marks the 33rd edition of the Vancouver Island Seniors Classic all-star games – B.C.’s longest-running high-school all-star event.

The games are chock-full of top graduating Grade 12 players as voted by the coaches on the South Island, playing against those from the North Island – the Malahat is the dividing line.

Boys game B is set for 4 p.m., the girls game is set for 5:45 p.m. and boys game A is set for 7:30 p.m.

ALSO READ: Saanich’s Spectrum Thunderbots taking aim at international robotics competition

On tap for this Friday (April 8) at Spectrum are the inaugural South Rising Stars all-star games, which spotlight up and coming female players in Grades 8 to 11. The games will pit the top players from the Greater Victoria district and private schools, as voted by area coaches, against a combination of players representing schools in the Sooke and Saanich districts.

The rising juniors game tips off at 6 p.m. followed by the rising seniors at 7:45.

Admission for the rising stars games is $5 for everyone, while admission for the seniors all-star games is $10 for adults and $5 for students with student cards.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

B.C. High School BasketballHigh school sportsSaanich

Previous story
Parksville teacher becomes new head coach of UVic men’s soccer program

Just Posted

Police are looking for Sooke Harbour by E.J. Hughes after it was stolen from a Victoria art gallery. Anyone who has seen the piece is asked to contact the department. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)
Drawing valued at $6,500 stolen from Victoria art gallery

Lambrick Park's Carter Brown in the final game of the senior boys basketball provincials – a narrow loss to the Westsyde Whundas from Kamloops. (Garrett James/Langley Events Centre)
Seniors Classic all-star games assemble Island’s best in Saanich this weekend

Colwood Fire Rescue was called out early Thursday morning for a house fire. (Black Press Media file photo)
Unconscious person rescued from burning home in Colwood

West Shore RCMP encourage the public to contact police whenever they see a suspected impaired driver on the roads. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP look to public to help take impaired drivers off the roads