After beating the Lakers in Game 1, Peterborough fought back to take game two in overtime. The series is now tied 1-1 and picks back up on Monday evening. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)

Series tied after exciting Mann Cup weekend

Game 3 starts at 7 p.m. Monday in Colwood

It was an exciting weekend for the Victoria Shamrocks, going head-to-head with the Peterborough Lakers on Friday and Saturday for the first two games of the Mann Cup championship series at The Q Centre in Colwood.

After the ‘Rocks came out ahead 13-6 in Game 1, Peterborough fought back to take Game 2 in overtime with a 12-10 win. The series is now tied 1-1 and picks back up Monday evening.

Saturday action saw Victoria’s Tyson Gibson named player of the game, scoring six points in Game 2 – his highest single-game point total since Game 3 of the WLA Finals. Gibson has 35 points for the ‘Rocks this post season.

Connor Robinson and Casey Jackson both tallied two goals and two assists Saturday. Steve Priolo had three assists for the second night in a row, with goaltender Pete Dubenski making a career-high with 62 saves on 74 shots in Game 2.

On the Lakers side of things, Shaw Evans was named player of the game after three goals and five assists in Game 2. Evans is five points away from reaching second on the all-time Mann Cup scoring list.

Nine other Lakers scored in the second game, including Kyle Buchanan and Cory Vitarelli — each with three points on the night. Jake Withers won 18 of 25 draws and Mike Poulin made 40 saves on 50 shots in Saturday’s game.

Tickets for Game 5 of the 2019 Mann Cup best of seven series went on sale at 9 a.m. Sunday. Seats for the third and fourth games are also still available. To purchase tickets visit victoriashamrocks.com/mann-cup.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
A tiny fan makes some noise with her cowbell in support of the Shamrocks. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)

Sandy Martin and Lorna Taylor are ready to see the Shamrocks win the Mann Cup. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)

Series tied after exciting Mann Cup weekend

Game 3 starts at 7 p.m. Monday in Colwood

