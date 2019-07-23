Junior A Victoria Shamrocks (Courtesy Victoria Shamrocks)

Shamrocks clinch Western Lacross Association playoff berth

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Although the Victoria Shamrocks nailed down a seat in the Western Lacrosse Association playoffs, who they will play is a game of musical chairs.

The Shamrocks made certain they will take part in the postseason with a pair of wins on the weekend that included a 14-2 drubbing of the Coquitlam Adanacs on Friday, followed by 12-8 decision over the Burnaby Lakers on Sunday. Both games were played at home inside the friendly confines of The Q Centre.

Whether Victoria finishes first, fourth or somewhere in between, however, won’t be determined until the team completes the regular season schedule with a pair of road games Thursday against the New Westminster Salmonbellies and Saturday in Coquitlam.

READ ALSO: Shamrocks announce new screens in The Q Centre for 70th season

“You would have to be an economist or a mathematician to figure out the seedings or where we’ll wind up at this point,” said Shamrocks general manager Chris Welch. “We still have a chance at first, and we can make it easy on ourselves by just winning both games. That’s all we can control. If we go out and play our game both nights we’ll be successful.”

Welch was more than pleased with the way the team responded after a start that included one win and four defeats, complicated by the loss of Rhys Duch and Casey Jackson to season-ending injuries, and goalie Aaron Bold to unforeseen circumstances. “If you had predicted that we’d be the first team to clinch a playoff spot after a one and four start, I would have said you’re crazy.”

“Rhys and Casey are key offensive guys,” Welch explained. “Our depth was really tested. If you told me going into this year that we would lose those three players and still be fighting for first place at this point, I would have thought that was impossible. It’s a testament to our depth and how guys have stepped up and seized the opportunity.”

The play of rookie Chris Bouchy, recently named as the team’s best rookie, has been exceptional, Walsh said. “He’s having a remarkable year and is third in the league with 33 goals. I expect him to the same and be named the WLA Rookie of the Year.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Junior B Shamrocks set for series final on home floor at The Q Centre

Just Posted

Nanaimo man wanted Canada-wide after walking away from Victoria halfway house

Warrant issued for Jesse Goodale, convicted of aggravated assault

Victoria Police issue warning after man left dangling from raised Johnson Street Bridge

A man bypassed safety measures and became stranded as the bridge lifted

West Shore RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle, seize handgun

Vehicle was reported stolen from Duncan on July 18

Jurors talk about trial of U.S. man convicted in 1987 murders of Saanich couple

Three jurors offer a window into deliberations during the trial

Premier John Horgan hints at daylight saving changes after record-breaking survey response

B.C.’s largest public consultation saw more than 220,000 residents respond to time change survey

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Countdown starts to 2020 BC Summer Games

Two flags unveiled at Maple Ridge city hall.

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in B.C.

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in Penticton recently

Coroner investigating after body recovered from Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Overdoses overwhelming in B.C. Interior

Part two: Who’s affected by the current opioid crisis

Most Read