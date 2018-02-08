Victoria native Cole Pickup was selected 4th in the first round of the Western Lacrosse Association 2018 draft on Feb. 7. (Photo courtesy of Jay Wallace) Victoria native Cole Pickup was selected 22nd in the second round of the National Lacrosse League Draft on Sept. 18 (Photo courtesy of Jay Wallace)

Shamrocks draft seven players in the 2018 Western Lacrosse Association draft

Victoria selected Cole Pickup No. 4 overall

The Victoria Shamrocks received seven picks in the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) draft of graduating junior players.

But Victoria received one extra pick than was initially planned. They were supposed to get picks four, 18, 25, 39, 46 and 53 in the eight rounds, but they traded Evan Messenger to Coquitlam in the second round, to get Daniel Smith as the ninth overall pick. Smith was called up to the Senior Shamrocks last season and appeared in nine playoff games.

Shamrocks GM Chris Welch was happy with the draft and new additions to the roster, and he also felt the Messenger-Smith trade was bittersweet.

“Letting go of an outstanding young player like Evan Messenger was a very difficult decision, because I have confidence that he will be a star in the WLA for many years to come,” Welch said. “I thank him for his time with the Shamrocks and wih him and his family all the best.”

Cole Pickup was the the fourth overall pick and first for the Shamrocks. The left-handed Captain of the Junior Shamrocks has a 98 per cent scoring accuracy.

No. 18 pick overall, Alec Molander, hails from the Junior Timbermen in Nanaimo. He had 68 points and 35 goals with Nanaimo last season.

Shamrocks No. 25 pick Zac Christianson from their junior squad scored 44 points over the past five seasons with the club.

Adam Golia was the No. 39 pick and had 56 points over four seasons with the Junior Timbermen.

New York native, Tommy Scanlan, was the No. 49 pick and scored 40 points over 15 games with the Coquitlam Adanacs last season.

Shamrocks final pick of the night was Rees Cullen at the No. 53 overall. He played for the Junior Shamrocks last season.

The draft was held at Langley Events Center in Langely and the Island teams sent their picks in by phone.

