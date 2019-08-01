Shamrocks get past Timbermen in Game 2

Victoria leads Nanaimo two games to none in WLA semifinals

Nanaimo Timbermen player Ryan Sheridan is checked by Victoria Shamrocks opponent Mack Mitchell during Thursday’s Game 2 at Frank Crane Arena. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The Victoria Shamrocks were able to frustrate the opposition and win a playoff game.

The Shamrocks defeated the Nanaimo Timbermen 9-7 in Western Lacrosse Association semifinal action Thursday night at Frank Crane Arena.

The Timbermen led the game 7-6 early in the third period, but the ’Rocks regained momentum and secured the win and a two-games-to-none edge in the best-of-seven series.

Kaleb Toth, Timbermen coach, said he thought his guys played well but said the team was feeling some frustration.

“They’re the Victoria Shamrocks, they’re the ones with all the stars, they’re going to be the ones that get all the breaks, so we’ve just got to continue to work hard,” he said.

Toth said his team raised its game in all areas, including its work ethic, as it bounced back from a rough 11-4 loss in Game 1 two nights earlier in the provincial capital.

Getting down in a series makes things harder, but Nanaimo’s coach said lacrosse is a game of momentum and if his team gets hot, it can win, as it showed in Game 2 it can compete.

“We had a chance to win, we didn’t fall too behind, we didn’t get down. We can play with these guys,” Toth said. “We’ve got to try to sneak out a game on Saturday and then bring it back here on Monday and tie it up.”

Victoria Shamrocks beat Nanaimo Timbermen 9-7 in a good, close Game 2 at Frank Crane Arena. Game 3 is Saturday in Victoria and Game 4 is Monday back in Nanaimo…

In Thursday’s Game 2, Jesse King had a hat trick to lead Victoria and Tyson Gibson scored twice. Larson Sundown, Graeme Hossack, Chris Wardle and Chris Boushy also tallied and Pete Dubenski made 40 saves for the win.

For Nanaimo, Evan Messenger, Colton Clark, Nick Finlay, Jon Phillips, Braylon Lumb, Brody Eastwood and Ryan Sheridan scored. Charles Claxton made 48 saves as his team was outshot 57-47.

GAME ON … The Timbermen and Shamrocks play Game 3 on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Q Centre, then play Game 4 on Monday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.

Highlight-reel goal from junior call-up Ryan Sheridan for the Nanaimo Timbermen tonight…



