Nanaimo Timbermen player Ryan Sheridan is checked by Victoria Shamrocks opponent Mack Mitchell during Thursday’s Game 2 at Frank Crane Arena. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Shamrocks get past Timbermen in Game 2

Victoria leads Nanaimo two games to none in WLA semifinals

The Victoria Shamrocks were able to frustrate the opposition and win a playoff game.

The Shamrocks defeated the Nanaimo Timbermen 9-7 in Western Lacrosse Association semifinal action Thursday night at Frank Crane Arena.

The Timbermen led the game 7-6 early in the third period, but the ’Rocks regained momentum and secured the win and a two-games-to-none edge in the best-of-seven series.

Kaleb Toth, Timbermen coach, said he thought his guys played well but said the team was feeling some frustration.

“They’re the Victoria Shamrocks, they’re the ones with all the stars, they’re going to be the ones that get all the breaks, so we’ve just got to continue to work hard,” he said.

Toth said his team raised its game in all areas, including its work ethic, as it bounced back from a rough 11-4 loss in Game 1 two nights earlier in the provincial capital.

Getting down in a series makes things harder, but Nanaimo’s coach said lacrosse is a game of momentum and if his team gets hot, it can win, as it showed in Game 2 it can compete.

“We had a chance to win, we didn’t fall too behind, we didn’t get down. We can play with these guys,” Toth said. “We’ve got to try to sneak out a game on Saturday and then bring it back here on Monday and tie it up.”

story continues below

In Thursday’s Game 2, Jesse King had a hat trick to lead Victoria and Tyson Gibson scored twice. Larson Sundown, Graeme Hossack, Chris Wardle and Chris Boushy also tallied and Pete Dubenski made 40 saves for the win.

For Nanaimo, Evan Messenger, Colton Clark, Nick Finlay, Jon Phillips, Braylon Lumb, Brody Eastwood and Ryan Sheridan scored. Charles Claxton made 48 saves as his team was outshot 57-47.

GAME ON … The Timbermen and Shamrocks play Game 3 on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Q Centre, then play Game 4 on Monday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hampton off to winning start at Little League World Series

Just Posted

Metchosin working with William Head to improve communication after prison break

Residents concerned about time between inmates’ escape and public warning

Expect delays on stretch of Old Island Highway

Tree maintenance and a condominium project causing delays between Helmcken Road and Stormont Road

Greater Victoria housing market remains vulnerable to shifts

CHMC’s Housing Market Assessment finds Victoria at risk to overheating and price acceleration

UPDATE: VicPD hunts for father accused of abducting four-year-old child

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

MTV premiered 38 years ago

Video Killed the Radio Star was the first video aired on the channel

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

Shamrocks get past Timbermen in Game 2

Victoria leads Nanaimo two games to none in WLA semifinals

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Another rock slide on Highway 4 cuts off Tofino-Ucluelet

Single-lane alternating traffic now moving around debris

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Most Read