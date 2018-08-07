Shamrocks lead series 2-1 against Nanaimo

Victoria will look to extend the lead tonight in game 4

Shamrocks’ Brett Craig hangs in the air in Game 3 against the Nanaimo Timbermen. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

The Victoria Shamrocks beat the Nanaimo Timbermen 11-8 in game 3 and lead the series 2-1 in the first round of playoffs.

The Shamrocks have taken the lead in the series after losing the first game to the Timbermen.

Rob Hellyer got the ‘Rocks on the board with the first goal and Victoria led 4-3 at the end of the first.

The Shamrocks scored four goals to start the second period, getting out to an 8-4 lead. Nanaimo goalie, Charles Claxton was pulled for Mike DeGirolamo and the Timbermen answered back with three goals near the end of the second, cutting the Shamrocks’ lead to one, but ‘Rocks’ Tyson Gibson scored a goal in the last minute to give the team a 9-7 advantage to end the period.

Victoria added two more in the last half while the Timbermen added one for a final score of 11-8.

Casey Jackson led the Shamrocks with five goals and one assist and Gibson scored a hat trick and had two assists. Jesse King and Hellyer each scored one goal and had three helpers.

The Shamrocks play game 4 against Nanaimo on Tuesday, August 7 at Frank Crane Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com