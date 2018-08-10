Shamrocks’ Brett Craig hangs in the air in Game 3 against the Nanaimo Timbermen. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Shamrocks lead series 3-1 against Nanaimo

Victoria will look to clinch a spot in the WLA finals

The Shamrocks beat the Nanaimo Timbermen 12-7 to lead the series 3-1 and are one win away from clinching a spot in the WLA finals.

Victoria’s Rhys Duch got things going for the Shamrocks, but Nanaimo evened the score by the end of the first.

The Shamrocks went on a scoring rampage in the second period, scoring five unanswered goals, three on the power play, and Rob Hellyer and Jesse King each added another goal to end the period, putting the Shamrocks up 10-6 at the end of the second.

King finished the game with three goals and three assists, Hellyer scored three goals and had two assists, and Chris Wardle chipped in two goals and one helper.

The ‘Rocks beat the Timbermen 11-8 in game three, that gave them the lead in the series after losing the first game to the Timbermen.

Hellyer got the ‘Rocks on the board with the first goal and Victoria led 4-3 at the end of the first.

The Shamrocks scored four goals to start the second period, getting out to an 8-4 lead. Nanaimo goalie Charles Claxton was pulled for Mike DeGirolamo and the Timbermen answered back with three goals near the end of the second, cutting the Shamrocks’ lead to one, but ‘Rocks’ Tyson Gibson scored a goal in the last minute to give the team a 9-7 advantage to end the period.

Victoria added two more in the last half while the Timbermen added one for a final score of 11-8.

Casey Jackson led the Shamrocks with five goals and one assist and Gibson scored a hat trick and had two assists.

King and Hellyer each scored one goal and had three helpers.

The Shamrocks play game five against Nanaimo on Friday, Aug. 10 at The Q Centre at 7:30 p.m.

