Shamrocks lean on experience in goal

The Victoria Shamrocks will lean on experience and a championship pedigree between the pipes for the upcoming season.

The team announced the signing of Aaron Bold and Cody Hagedorn on May 17, with plans in place for the tandem to split net-minding duties during the Western Lacrosse Association season, which gets underway May 25.

Bold, a 6 ft. 2 in. right-hander, originally played with the team from 2007-2009 before returning in 2015 as part of the Shamrocks Mann Cup national championship squad.

Hagedorn, another Victoria native and right-hander, spent his Junior A and Senior A careers with the Shamrocks.

“You build from the net out,” said Shamrocks GM Chris Welch. “We’ve got a solid tandem. They’ve taken us to where we want to get to before. It’s exciting for us to reunite them and give them that opportunity again.”

Hagedorn said in a media release that it’s an honour to play for the organization again. “From the top of the executive all the way down to each player on the floor, you really feel a part of a competitive and caring family. Playing in front of the best players in the league and family is always a great honour as well. I am looking for big things to happen this season with this team, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The 5 ft. 10 in. Hagedorn said in a statement that he has always dreamed of wearing the Shamrocks logo on his chest. “Suiting up for this city and the fans for our 70th season just makes it much better.”

Adam Shute, who played for Victoria last season, is remaining in Calgary this summer to focus on academic pursuits.

For tickets and schedule information, check outvictoriashamrocks.com, or caLL 250-478-7625 (ROCK)

